Mahama has shown leadership in the fight against galamsey — Joyce Bawah

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, has commended the President’s commitment to ending illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to her, President Mahama has demonstrated strong political will in tackling the long-standing environmental menace.

In a social media post on Wednesday, October 15, Bawah Mogtari called on Ghanaians, including traditional and religious leaders, to rally behind the government’s efforts to protect the environment.

“President Mahama has shown leadership in the fight against galamsey, and it is time for all right-thinking Ghanaians, our traditional leaders, leaders of religious bodies, and the general populace to support the government in this fight. Join the fight to protect our forests and preserve our water bodies,” she wrote.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration has rolled out several interventions in its anti-galamsey fight, including the Blue Water Guards initiative.

Launched in March this year, the initiative seeks to provide round-the-clock surveillance of Ghana’s water bodies to curb illegal mining, safeguard the environment, and restore polluted rivers.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has described the Blue Water Guards initiative as one of the most effective interventions in combating illegal mining.