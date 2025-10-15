Bawumia begins nationwide NPP flagbearer campaign from Bono East today

Former Vice President and 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will today, Wednesday, October 15, kick off his nationwide campaign tour from the Bono East Region.

The tour will begin from Sene West, Sene East and Atebubu Amanteng as part of his bid to retain the party’s flagbearership position ahead of the 2028 general elections.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, October 14, and signed by the Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the tour will take Dr. Bawumia to all 276 constituencies across the country.

The statement said the campaign aims to engage party executives, polling station officers, and grassroots members on Dr. Bawumia’s vision to reorganise and strengthen the NPP for a strong comeback in 2028.

“The nationwide tour is part of Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to listening, building consensus, and strengthening the Party’s foundation from the ground up,” it noted.

The campaign team added that the Vice President’s campaign will focus on issues, ideas, and solutions rather than personal attacks.

“We must immediately cease and desist from any form of direct or indirect insults, derogatory remarks, and personal attacks against any other aspirant, their families, or their supporters,” the statement cautioned.

They urged supporters to instead, promote Dr. Bawumia’s track record, policy propositions, and renewed vision for both the NPP and the nation.