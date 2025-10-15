ModernGhana logo
NAiMOS taskforce dismantiles illegal mining sites in Eastern Region

  Wed, 15 Oct 2025
WED, 15 OCT 2025

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAiMOS) has launched a decisive operation against illegal mining in the Eastern Region, targeting major hotspots in Oda Nkwanta within the Birim Central Municipality and the Akanteng-Asamankese enclave.

The special operation, conducted over the weekend, uncovered two major illegal mining sites deeply concealed in forest areas near Akanteng. The taskforce, working in collaboration with security agencies, discovered six excavators on the sites — some deliberately hidden under thick vegetation to evade detection.

According to officials, two of the machines were found intact and have since been immobilised, while the remaining four had been stripped of key control components in what appeared to be a calculated attempt by the operators to destroy evidence and prevent confiscation.

Residents of nearby communities told reporters that the illegal activities had heavily polluted local streams and tributaries, including one that flows directly into the River Birim — a vital water source for many towns in the Eastern Region. They said the contamination has made access to clean water difficult and severely affected farming activities in the area.

A spokesperson for NAiMOS confirmed that the raid forms part of a broader national offensive to combat illegal mining, which continues to threaten the country’s water bodies, forests, and farmlands.

“This operation is a strong warning to those who persist in destroying Ghana’s environment for selfish gain. NAiMOS, together with the security services and local authorities, will not relent until our rivers and lands are fully protected,” the spokesperson said.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to restoring degraded lands and ensuring that offenders face the full force of the law.

The seized excavators remain under tight security as investigations continue to identify the individuals and financiers behind the illegal operations.

Environmental advocates and local leaders have applauded NAiMOS for the swift and decisive intervention. They urged the taskforce to maintain consistent pressure to permanently stamp out illegal mining in the region.

NAiMOS taskforce dismantiles illegal mining sites in Eastern Region

