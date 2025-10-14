Penplusbytes engages Ivorian stakeholders on maiden disinformation index ahead of country’s October elections

Penplusbytes has expanded its regional engagement on disinformation to Côte d’Ivoire, convening government officials, civil society actors, academics, and media professionals to discuss strategies for strengthening democratic resilience ahead of the country’s upcoming elections.

The event, held in Abidjan, forms part of a broader regional initiative supported by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and implemented by Penplusbytes in partnership with West Africa Democracy Radio (WADR) and the Sahel Institute for Democracy and Governance, following a successful convening in Accra, Ghana, last month.

Building on the Ghana convening in September, the Côte d’Ivoire edition spotlighted findings from the Disinformation Index Report (DIR), an evidence-based assessment of disinformation trends across Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Presenting the findings, Rebecca Avusu, a researcher at Penplusbytes, highlighted key insights specific to Côte d’Ivoire, which ranked second (after Ghana) among the four countries assessed in the Disinformation Index Report. The report shows that Côte d’Ivoire achieved a 90% score in universal detection of misinformation, with 53% of respondents verifying content before sharing and 50% reporting misinformation or disinformation to platforms. These figures reflect the country’s growing public awareness and civic engagement in addressing false information, a trend that offers valuable lessons for the subregion.

The session on the current state of the information space highlighted the growing spread of disinformation on social media, especially WhatsApp, and stressed the importance of fact-checking and mindful media consumption.

Executive Director Jerry Sam reiterated Penplusbytes’ commitment to "fostering cross-border collaboration and evidence-based strategies that strengthen democratic resilience across West Africa. By bringing together governments, civil society, media, and citizens, we aim to build a regional ecosystem capable of detecting, countering and ultimately reducing the harmful impact of disinformation on our democratic processes. Disinformation knows no borders, and neither can our response.”

On the part of the Independent Electoral Commission of the Ivory Coast, they stated that “the official opening of the presidential campaign period marks a critical moment for our democracy. As we convene today, we recognise that the integrity of information circulating among voters is as essential as the integrity of the ballot itself. The Independent Electoral Commission calls on all stakeholders, including candidates, media, civil society, and citizens, to uphold the truth and accuracy in political discourse. When voters have access to credible information, free from manipulation and falsehood, they can make informed choices that reflect their true will, ensuring peaceful and legitimate elections that strengthen our democratic foundations."

The convening also provided a platform for stakeholders to exchange experiences, identify national vulnerabilities, and recommend practical measures to curb the growing influence of disinformation on democratic processes.

The discussions form part of Penplusbytes’ ongoing efforts to promote cross-border learning and enhance the region’s collective resilience to disinformation.

Source: Penplusbytes