Hohoe MP launches “Education for All Project” to expand access and quality in Hohoe schools

TUE, 14 OCT 2025

The Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Hon. Worlanyo Tsekpo, has unveiled a bold initiative dubbed the Education for All Project, aimed at ensuring every child in the constituency has access to quality education and equal learning opportunities.

The project was launched at a ceremony attended by traditional leaders, Ghana Education Service officials, teachers, students, and parents. Hon. Tsekpo described the initiative as a “transformative project” designed to invest in the future of young people and strengthen the educational foundation of the constituency.

He said education remained “the most powerful tool we can use to change our society,” adding that the initiative reflects his commitment to building prosperous communities through learning.

The Education for All Project has five core components: an education endowment fund, a digital learning programme, internet access for schools, a teachers’ motivation scheme, and a housing project for educators in remote areas.

According to Hon. Tsekpo, the Hohoe Education Endowment Fund will provide scholarships to brilliant but needy students to ensure that “no child’s dream is cut short due to financial challenges.”

The SMART Lab Project, another key component, will equip schools with modern digital tools to promote technology-driven learning and prepare students for the 21st-century job market.

Through the Internet for All Initiative, his office aims to provide reliable internet access to schools across the Hohoe Municipality, helping bridge the digital divide and enhance learning for both teachers and students.

He said the Teachers’ Awards and Motivation Programme will celebrate outstanding educators and offer incentives to boost morale. “Teachers are the backbone of our education system,” he stated, stressing the need to motivate them to continue shaping young minds.

The Teachers’ Housing Project will provide decent accommodation for teachers in hard-to-reach communities, a move the MP said will help retain qualified staff and ensure equal access to quality education for all children.

Hon. Tsekpo revealed that over 200 students—including PhD, Masters, Degree, and Diploma candidates—have already benefited from scholarship schemes under his office in fields such as STEM, Law, Education, Governance, and Business Administration.

“These are real investments in human capital,” he said. “Investments that will yield long-term dividends for our constituency and our nation.”

He called on all stakeholders—parents, teachers, development partners, civil society groups, and the private sector—to support the project’s implementation.

“Let us build a constituency where no child is left behind and where every student has the opportunity to achieve their highest potential,” he appealed.

Hon. Worlanyo Tsekpo reaffirmed his commitment to making Hohoe a model of educational excellence, concluding, “Together, we can secure a brighter future for the next generation. May God bless Hohoe Constituency, and may God bless our homeland Ghana.”

1014202594644-vaqduhgtsn-fbimg1760470977734

1014202594644-j5fqi7t2g0-fbimg1760471011435

1014202594645-0f72ylkxxs-fbimg1760471002872

1014202594646-qvmxpcb543-fbimg1760470996070

