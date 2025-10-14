ModernGhana logo
Collapsed bridge cuts off Akrofu Sokode and Sokode Gbogame

Collapsed bridge cuts off Akrofu Sokode and Sokode Gbogame

Residents of Akrofu Sokode and Sokode Gbogame in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region are struggling with severe transportation challenges following the collapse of the bridge connecting the two communities.

The bridge, which serves as a crucial link for daily travel, trade, and access to essential services, recently caved in, cutting off smooth movement between the towns.

A report by Ho-based Global FM revealed that although contractors initially began emergency repair works by constructing a culvert to restore access, the project has since stalled, leaving the culvert unfinished and the road unsafe for use.

The abandonment has worsened conditions for commuters and transport operators, who now face increased difficulty traveling between Sokode Gbogame and Akrofu Agove.

Frustrated residents are appealing to local authorities and the contractors to urgently resume and complete the project to restore safe passage.

A concerned resident who spoke to the media described the situation as “unbearable” and urged immediate government intervention, stressing that the delay in completing the bridge was causing unnecessary hardship and endangering lives.

Desmond Tinana
Desmond Tinana

