Mahama to grace BoG’s Cedi@60 celebrations launch 

  Tue, 14 Oct 2025
TUE, 14 OCT 2025

President John Dramani Mahama will be the guest of honour at the 60th anniversary launch of the Cedi on October 28, 2025, in Accra.

The Cedi@60 anniversary presents a strategic opportunity to reflect on six decades of monetary sovereignty, engage the public on the history and future of the currency, and promote pride in Ghana's financial and cultural identity.

The celebration will be on the theme: “60 Years of the Cedi: A Symbol of Sovereignty, Stability, and Economic Resilience.”

On July 19, 1965, Ghana officially adopted the Cedi as its national currency, symbolising economic independence and the country's transition from colonial rule.

Since its inception, the Cedi has undergone significant reforms, redesigns, and policy evolutions, serving as both a monetary instrument and a national emblem of resilience, self-determination, and progress.

The celebration will also provide an opportunity to enhance policy literacy, promote the Bank's Clean Note Campaign, and inspire the next generation to appreciate and protect the integrity of the Cedi.

In addition, it will commemorate the evolution of the Cedi and its impact on national development, as well as to educate the public on currency usage, security features, and the relevance of monetary policy.

It was also to engage stakeholders and citizens across all regions through inclusive, participatory events, inspire national pride, confidence in the Cedi, and ownership of Ghana's financial narrative, promote financial literacy and the Bank's role in safeguarding economic stability.

Flagship activities will include a Cedi Van Regional.

Roadshow, exhibitions, education, and outreach, public education campaigns on clean note handling, currency security features, and the history of the currencies. 

Since independence and a Currency Conference featuring stakeholders from central banks across the world, academia, and the private sector and youth competitions in music, art, essays, and quizzes to drive awareness among students.

