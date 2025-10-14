ModernGhana logo
Petroleum funds record US$1.424 billion total value in first half of 2025

  Tue, 14 Oct 2025
Petroleum funds record US$1.424 billion total value in first half of 2025
TUE, 14 OCT 2025

Ghana's two dedicated petroleum funds, the Ghana Stabilisation Fund, and the Ghana Heritage Fund, collectively recorded a book value of US$1,424,530,233.56 as of June 30, 2025.

The semi-annual report for the first half of the year, covering January 1 to June 30, and published by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), said the figure indicates a sustained growth in the country's petroleum savings vehicles.

The Ghana Heritage Fund (GHF), established to provide an endowment for future generations, reported a Closing Book Value of US$1,361,556,511.17 at the end of the period.

It commenced the year with an Opening Book Value of US$1,258,860,023.12 and saw Receipt during the period, totalling US$19,057,851.20.

Its Net Return was calculated at US$23,918,736.85, derived primarily from Investment Income of US$23,942,965.36, after deducting Bank Charges of US$24,228.51.

There were no withdrawals from the Heritage Fund during the review period, in line with the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA).

The Ghana Stabilisation Fund (GSF), which serves as a buffer to support the national budget during periods of low oil revenues, closed the period with a Book Value of US$122,974,616.89.

The GSF's financial performance began with an Opening Book Value of US$196,915,182.98 and registered a Receipt during the period of US$44,468,319.46.

GNA

