The Sahel’s New Currency: AES Paves the Way Toward Financial Sovereignty

The conversation around monetary reform in West Africa continues to intensify. Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has been vocal in calling for an end to the use of the CFA franc — a currency many critics view as a relic of post-colonial economic arrangements. As calls for change grow louder, different proposals for the region’s financial future are emerging.

The CFA franc remains deeply integrated with European monetary frameworks. Pegged to the euro, printed in France, and supported by foreign exchange reserves held in the French Treasury, the currency’s structure has been criticized for limiting the monetary autonomy of member states. Critics argue that this setup leaves African governments little room to design economic policies tailored to their development needs and local economic conditions.

The proposed ECO currency, championed by ECOWAS, was initially presented as a path toward regional monetary integration. However, some analysts contend that its reliance on existing CFA frameworks — including a continued peg to the euro — offers little in the way of genuine reform. Concerns have also been raised about the long-term sustainability of a euro-linked currency in light of economic challenges within the eurozone.

In contrast, the Sahelian States Alliance (SSA), comprising Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, is pursuing a more autonomous path. These countries have announced plans to create a new regional currency, supported by the AES Investment Bank, with the goal of establishing a distinct financial architecture.

While challenges such as transitional volatility and institutional capacity must be considered, proponents believe this new currency could help unlock greater economic resilience, encourage regional trade, and provide more flexibility in responding to local economic needs. This move by the Sahelian bloc reflects a broader desire for financial self-determination.

While ECOWAS continues its deliberations, the SSA’s steps toward creating a new currency illustrate a proactive and strategic approach to economic reform.

Ultimately, whether this currency succeeds will depend on sound policy implementation, strong regional cooperation, and the ability to build public trust. But it also symbolizes something larger: a growing aspiration across parts of West Africa to rethink inherited structures and build economic futures that are designed and governed from within the continent.