ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The Sahel’s New Currency: AES Paves the Way Toward Financial Sovereignty

By Drissa Traoré
Opinion A file photo
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
A file photo

The conversation around monetary reform in West Africa continues to intensify. Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has been vocal in calling for an end to the use of the CFA franc — a currency many critics view as a relic of post-colonial economic arrangements. As calls for change grow louder, different proposals for the region’s financial future are emerging.

The CFA franc remains deeply integrated with European monetary frameworks. Pegged to the euro, printed in France, and supported by foreign exchange reserves held in the French Treasury, the currency’s structure has been criticized for limiting the monetary autonomy of member states. Critics argue that this setup leaves African governments little room to design economic policies tailored to their development needs and local economic conditions.

The proposed ECO currency, championed by ECOWAS, was initially presented as a path toward regional monetary integration. However, some analysts contend that its reliance on existing CFA frameworks — including a continued peg to the euro — offers little in the way of genuine reform. Concerns have also been raised about the long-term sustainability of a euro-linked currency in light of economic challenges within the eurozone.

In contrast, the Sahelian States Alliance (SSA), comprising Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, is pursuing a more autonomous path. These countries have announced plans to create a new regional currency, supported by the AES Investment Bank, with the goal of establishing a distinct financial architecture.

While challenges such as transitional volatility and institutional capacity must be considered, proponents believe this new currency could help unlock greater economic resilience, encourage regional trade, and provide more flexibility in responding to local economic needs. This move by the Sahelian bloc reflects a broader desire for financial self-determination.

While ECOWAS continues its deliberations, the SSA’s steps toward creating a new currency illustrate a proactive and strategic approach to economic reform.

Ultimately, whether this currency succeeds will depend on sound policy implementation, strong regional cooperation, and the ability to build public trust. But it also symbolizes something larger: a growing aspiration across parts of West Africa to rethink inherited structures and build economic futures that are designed and governed from within the continent.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

President Mahama is trustworthy partner — Chinese President Xi Jinping 'President Mahama is trustworthy partner' — Chinese President Xi Jinping

2 hours ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah 'Those who disagree with me, please continue with your disagreement' - Asiedu Nk...

2 hours ago

Court drops case against suspect in Ahmed Suale murder overA-G’s directive Court drops case against suspect in Ahmed Suale murder over A-G’s directive

2 hours ago

Report schools that deny admission to children with disabilities - Parents told Report schools that deny admission to children with disabilities - Parents told

2 hours ago

President Mahama begins new green digital city to transform Ghana in 20years President Mahama begins new green digital city to transform Ghana in 20years

3 hours ago

GTEC orders Traditional Medicine Council Registrar to provide proof of PhD or stop using ‘Dr MH’ GTEC orders Traditional Medicine Council Registrar to provide proof of PhD or st...

3 hours ago

HeFRA shuts down KMA clinic, 9 others for operating without licence in Ashanti Region HeFRA shuts down KMA clinic, 9 others for operating without licence in Ashanti R...

3 hours ago

DVLA suspends road compliance fines for further public consultation DVLA suspends road compliance fines for further public consultation

3 hours ago

Ghana’s economic dependent on gold prices faces high-risk - Fitch warns Ghana’s economic dependent on gold prices faces high-risk - Fitch warns

3 hours ago

Offenders of dud cheques to pay up to 20% penalty — BoG tightens sanctions 'Offenders of dud cheques to pay up to 20% penalty' — BoG tightens sanctions

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line