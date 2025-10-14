The God of the What, the How, the When, the Who, the Why, and the Where

There are seasons in life when even breathing feels like work. When you wake up and everything inside you aches before the day even begins. When you look around and nothing seems to make sense anymore. When your chest feels heavy before the morning even starts. When the world around you looks alive, but inside, you are barely holding on. When the world feels too heavy, and you begin to wonder if God still remembers you.

There are seasons when you start to wonder if maybe God has forgotten you. You try to pray, but the words feel empty, like they’re hitting the ceiling and falling right back down. You cry until you can’t anymore, and still, nothing changes. You kneel, you whisper, you fast, you wait, hoping that somehow Heaven will open up and answer. But all you get is silence. And after a while, that silence starts to feel louder than your own heartbeat. You begin to question if your prayers even matter, if your voice still reaches Him. Sometimes it feels like you’re talking to no one at all, like God packed up and left without saying goodbye.

Have you ever sat in your room, staring at the wall, your mind spinning in circles that never seem to stop? You don’t even know what to pray anymore, so you just sit there, quiet and tired. You whisper, “God, if You can hear me, please say something,” but nothing happens. The silence feels endless. The only sound is your own breathing and the noise of a world that keeps moving while you feel stuck. You start to wonder if maybe He stopped listening, or if you were never really heard at all.

Have you ever wanted to scream, not because you are angry, but because you just want to feel alive again? Pain can take that from you. It turns words into silence. It makes your heart heavy and your voice weak. You smile when people ask how you are, but deep down, you feel like you’re barely standing. You go through the motions because that is all you can do. But when the lights go out and the noise fades, the truth returns. You feel unseen. You feel invisible in a world that keeps moving without noticing how much you are breaking. There is a kind of loneliness that lives inside you, one that no crowd can fix. You just want someone to understand without needing you to explain.

There comes a time when faith no longer feels like strength. It feels like survival. You are not standing tall out of courage; you are standing because you have fallen too many times to stay down. You tell yourself to breathe, to keep going, to believe that one day it will all make sense, but deep down you are tired. You are tired of being told to be strong, tired of pretending that you’re fine when your soul feels empty. People mean well when they say, “Have faith,” but they don’t see the nights you spend awake, eyes open in the dark, asking God if He still remembers you. They don’t hear the quiet prayers that break before they finish. They don’t feel the ache that follows you into every room. Sometimes faith doesn’t look like confidence; it looks like trembling hands and a heart that still hopes even when it’s breaking.

But even when your world has gone quiet, even when your spirit feels faint, God is still the owner of it all. The what, the how, the when, the who, the why, and the where. He still holds the pieces that don’t make sense, the moments that hurt too much to talk about, and the chapters that feel too heavy to read again. He knows the questions you’ve been too afraid to ask, the prayers you’ve stopped praying, and the silence that has settled in your heart. Even in that silence, He is near. Even when you feel forgotten, you are still seen. And when it feels like you have nothing left, He is still writing your story, one unseen moment at a time.

To the one who has done everything right yet keeps ending up in pain, you wonder what you did wrong. You did what they told you to do. You prayed, you worked hard, you forgave, you gave your best. Still, it feels like life has you on repeat. The same disappointments, the same tears, the same unanswered prayers.

You watch others move ahead while you are still stuck in the same spot. You try to smile and say you’re fine, but deep down, something inside whispers, “Maybe I’m not enough.” How many times have you asked yourself that question? How many times have you looked in the mirror and blamed yourself for things that were never your fault?

Maybe you did everything right, but still everything went wrong. Maybe the job you needed fell through, the relationship you prayed for broke, or the dream you worked for slipped away. And you are left wondering, “What about me, God? What did I do to deserve this?”

But He still owns the what. What broke you, what confused you, what ended before it began. What took your joy. What left you empty. He knows the weight of every “why me.” He knows the sting of every door that never opened. Nothing escaped His sight.

To the one who feels lost in the how, wondering how you will survive another day, how you will feed your children, how you will smile tomorrow when your heart is still in pieces. You are doing your best to stay calm while everything around you crumbles. You put on a brave face so no one sees how tired you are.

But what happens when the strength runs out? What happens when pretending becomes harder than pain itself? When you no longer know how to take the next step? You lie awake wondering how you’ll make it through another week, another night, another moment.

God sees it all. The tears you hide in the shower, so no one notices. The way you look at your bills and wonder if prayer can pay them. The way your mind goes blank because you are too tired to keep trying.

You do not have to know how. You do not need the map. He already has it. He knows how you will rise again, even if you can’t imagine standing anymore.

To the one waiting for the when, who has been patient for too long. You keep hearing people say, “Your time will come,” but you’ve been waiting for years. When will it come? When will it finally be your turn? When will the waiting stop? You are tired of patience. You are tired of hearing “soon.”

Have you ever stared at the sky and whispered, “When, God? When will my prayers stop being promises?” You are not angry, just exhausted. Hope has begun to hurt. Every time you start to believe again, disappointment knocks at your door.

You start to wonder if maybe God’s promises were meant for everyone else. But even when your faith is silent, God still holds your when. He is not late, though it feels like forever. He is still moving in places your eyes cannot see.

And sometimes, your delay is not denial. Sometimes God lets the soil stay dark so that when the seed finally grows, it cannot be shaken by the wind.

To the one wondering who, who will love me, who will stay, who will see me for who I am. You are tired of people who come close only to leave. You are tired of giving pieces of your heart to those who never valued it. You wonder if maybe you were meant to be alone.

Do you ever feel invisible even in a room full of people? Do you ever feel like no one really knows you. Not the real you, the one who hurts in silence? Maybe love has become something you are afraid of. Maybe every goodbye has taught you not to hope for a hello.

But God knows who belongs in your story. He knows who will stay when others walk away. He knows who will hold your hand when everyone else lets go. And maybe right now, He’s keeping you hidden, not because you’re unworthy, but because you are being healed.

To the one crying why, whose life has been one storm after another, it’s okay to admit you’re tired. You’ve lost people who meant everything to you, and the silence they left behind feels endless. You’ve lost peace, the kind that once made you feel safe in your own mind. You’ve lost parts of yourself that no one will ever see again, pieces you gave to people who didn’t stay, moments you can never recreate. You wake up some days and wonder how much more you can take. You look at others and think, “Why does their life seem easier? Why does joy come to them so freely while I keep walking through fire?” So you ask, “Why, God? Why me? Why now? Why always?”

Have you ever asked, “Why, God? Why me? Why now? Why always?” and felt the sky stay silent? Those are questions that rarely find an answer, at least not one that makes sense right away. Sometimes pain does not come with reason. It just exists, raw and heavy, pressing down on your chest like a weight you cannot move. You carry it through the day, hide it behind practiced smiles, and pretend to be fine when inside, you are barely holding together. You tell yourself to be strong, but even strength has limits.

Some nights you cry until your body gives up, your tears soaking into the silence that refuses to answer back. You whisper into the dark, hoping He hears you, hoping something will shift. And even when Heaven seems quiet, when His silence feels unbearable, it does not mean He is gone. Sometimes He is in that silence, sitting beside you in the wreckage, holding what’s too heavy for you to lift. Even when you don’t understand, even when your heart feels abandoned, He is still in the storm with you, holding what’s left of you until the waves calm.

Have you ever looked around and asked why life seems so unfair? You see people who lie, cheat, and hurt others living in comfort while you, the one who tries to do right, can barely breathe. You start to wonder if maybe God’s justice forgot your name, if your prayers are being ignored or somehow punished. You replay your life searching for what you might have done wrong, but the silence only deepens.

Yet He is not angry with you. Sometimes the why is not punishment, but protection. Sometimes the door that closed was the one that would have destroyed you. Sometimes He lets things fall apart so you will not. But knowing that does not always make the pain any lighter. It still hurts to watch your world slip away while others seem to flourish. God sees that too, every tear you hide, every question you whisper into the night.

And to the one asking where, where are You, God? Where were You when I needed You? Where are You now, when everything inside me is falling apart?

Have you ever stood in church surrounded by voices singing, yet felt nothing inside? Have you ever opened the Bible and watched the words blur on the page, unable to reach your heart? Have you ever closed your eyes to pray and heard only your own breath, wondering if Heaven has gone quiet? You start to ask yourself if maybe God has moved away from you, or if you have somehow drifted too far from Him. The emptiness feels like distance, and the silence feels like proof.

But even here, in the hollow spaces where faith feels thin, He is near. Even when you cannot sense Him, He has not left. Even when the silence feels endless, He is still beside you. God owns the where. Where you are lost. Where you are forgotten. Where you are broken. Where you are alone. He is still there, closer than the breath you struggle to take, waiting for you to see that even in the quiet, you have never been unseen.

Have you ever wondered if anyone would notice if you disappeared? Have you ever lain awake at night staring at the ceiling, feeling like your life has lost its meaning? The world moves on without you, people pass you by, and the silence around you starts to sound like proof that you no longer matter. You think of all the things you have tried, all the ways you have reached out, and how it still feels like no one sees you. It is a kind of emptiness that eats away at your will to keep going.

But please hear this. You matter. Even if the world overlooks you, God never has. Your breath still counts. Your pain still speaks. Your existence still matters to Him. You are not invisible. You are not forgotten. Even in the stillness, when your heart feels heavy and your mind whispers that it would be easier to stop trying, He is holding on to you. You may not feel His hands, but you are still in them. You are still loved, still wanted, still here for a reason, even if you cannot see what that reason is right now.

Have you ever reached that point where the tears stop coming, not because the pain is gone, but because you’ve run out of ways to express it? You stare at your phone, hoping for a message, a sign, something to remind you that you still matter to someone. You smile when people ask if you’re fine, though every part of you is breaking. You lie in bed, not because you’re resting, but because rising feels impossible. You wonder if God still sees you, if He ever did. You whisper His name, but it feels like your voice disappears into the dark.

But even here, in the quiet that feels endless, in the exhaustion that lives deep inside your bones, you still matter. Your breath has meaning, your pain is not wasted, and your story is not over. God sees the moments when you want to give up but don’t. He sees the nights when your strength runs out and your only prayer is a tear. You are not too broken to be loved, not too far gone to be found. You do not need to pretend to be strong right now. Just stay. Breathe again, even if it hurts. Rest, even if you cannot feel peace. God is still here. He has not turned away. And one day, when the light returns, you will see that He never left you, not even in the silence.

God still owns the what. The what that caught you off guard, the moment that changed everything before you even had time to prepare. What broke without warning, what ended before it had the chance to grow, what left you standing in the middle of nowhere wondering where to turn next. He owns what was lost, what slipped through your fingers, and what you still grieve in silence. Every disappointment that still stings when you think about it, every dream that fell apart before it could breathe, every prayer that seemed to echo without a reply. He holds them all.

Even the things you cannot bring yourself to say out loud, the memories that still make your chest tighten when they cross your mind, they are not forgotten. The what that took your peace, the moments that drained your joy, the pain that left you feeling like a stranger to yourself, all of it is still in His hands. Nothing that broke you has escaped His sight, and nothing that was ruined is beyond His reach. He has not handed any of it over to chance. What feels lost to you is still being shaped by Him.

He still owns the how. How you will ever rise again after everything around you has crumbled. How you will keep going when the weight on your chest makes it hard to breathe. How you will find the strength to stand when it feels like life has already taken too much from you. How you will face another sunrise when today almost broke you. You ask yourself, how do I keep believing when faith feels like a burden? How do I keep living when every step feels heavier than the last?

You do not have to know the answer. The how was never yours to carry. He already holds it. He is quietly making a way through the places that look impossible. He is building bridges over the emptiness you cannot cross. He is already strengthening what pain tried to destroy in you. Even when you cannot see it, He is working in the silence, stitching hope into the broken parts of your heart and preparing the strength you will one day stand on again.

He still owns the when. When the waiting will end. When the tears will finally stop. When the door that has stayed shut will open wide. When joy will return without being forced. When your name will no longer be overlooked but called with purpose. You have waited so long that time itself feels like a burden. You have prayed until the words lost their strength. You have heard “be patient” so often that it now sounds hollow. Each sunrise feels like another reminder that nothing has changed, and each night feels heavier than the last.

But even when the hours drag on like years, He has not forgotten your when. He is still moving quietly, arranging things in the background where your eyes cannot see. The waiting may feel endless, but it is never wasted. Sometimes what feels like delay is protection. Sometimes the soil has to stay dark before the seed can break open and grow. And one day, when the time is right, you will understand why He made you wait, and you will see that every silent season was preparing you for something that could not have come any sooner.

He still owns the who. Who will love you without conditions. Who will see the real you, not the version you show to keep others from leaving. Who will sit with you in your mess without trying to fix you or judge you. You have met people who said they cared but vanished when life got hard. You have loved people who only reached for you when it suited them. You have given your heart to those who never intended to stay. Now you look around and wonder if anyone is capable of lasting love, the kind that doesn’t fade when it gets inconvenient.

But He still owns the who. He decides who enters and who exits. He knows who belongs in your story and who was only meant to teach you something before walking away. He knows who will bring peace and who will only bring pain. Sometimes He removes people not to punish you but to protect you. Sometimes loneliness is not rejection but redirection. Through every heartbreak, every betrayal, and every goodbye, He is shaping you into someone stronger, softer, wiser. The right people will find you when the time is right, and when they do, you’ll understand why the others could not stay.

He still owns the why. Why it had to hurt that much. Why it took years for things to change. Why the people you trusted most became the reason you now find it hard to trust at all. Why your prayers met silence instead of answers. Why those who broke you seem to be living untouched while you are left to pick up pieces that will never fit the same way again. You ask, but no answer comes. You search for meaning, but all you find is quiet. And in that quiet, a thought starts to whisper, “Maybe I deserved this.” But you didn’t. You never did.

The why may not make sense right now, but it is still in His hands. Sometimes pain doesn’t arrive to destroy you but to uncover you. It peels back the parts of life you thought you needed, the things that were never meant to stay. It hurts because loss always does, but it also clears the way for what must come next. The why may never be explained in words you can understand, but it is not without reason. Every unanswered question, every tear that feels wasted, every silence that feels unbearable still carries purpose in His plan, even when you cannot see it yet.

And He still owns the where. Where you are right now, tired, unsure, and wondering if any of this still has meaning. Where you have been, walking through nights that felt endless, through moments that almost broke you. Where you now stand, in the middle of what has ended and what has not yet begun, unsure whether to keep holding on or to finally let go. Where the road ahead looks foggy, and the people around you cannot understand the path you have had to walk alone. Where you cried quietly so no one would see the weight you carried.

He owns even that place. Where you lost yourself, He was present. Where you were overlooked, He was watching. Where you were forgotten, He still remembered your name. Where you were left behind, He never moved. And where you will go next, He already stands there, waiting for you to arrive. You are not wandering without direction, even if it feels that way. The where you find yourself today may not be comfortable, but it is not wasted. He is using even this place, this in-between, to remind you that you are still seen, still guided, and still loved.

So, when everything feels like too much, remember this. God still owns the what that broke you. He still owns the how that confuses you. He still owns the when that feels too late. He still owns the who that walked away. He still owns the why that hurts to ask. And He still owns the where that feels empty. Nothing in your story is outside His reach. Not the pain, not the silence, not the years that seem lost. Even the places that hurt the most are still held by His hands.

You may not see it, but He is still there. You may not feel it, but His hand is still on you. You may not understand it, but His love has not changed.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

#Puobabangna