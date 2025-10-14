ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Iranian court sentences two French nationals to 31 and 32 years for spying

By RFI
Iran Bertrand Guay / AFP
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
© Bertrand Guay / AFP

An Iranian lower court has handed heavy prison sentences to two French citizens charged with spying for France and Israel, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday. The announcement comes a week after Paris and Tehran indicated progress in talks to release them.

Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris are the only two remaining French citizens held in Iran and have been detained since 2022 when they were arrested at the end of a tourist trip.

Without specifically naming the defendants, the court sentenced one French citizen to six years in prison for spying on behalf of France, five years in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime against national security, and 20 years of imprisonment for assisting Israeli intelligence services.

The other defendant was handed 10 years in prison for spying on behalf of France, five years in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime against national security, and 17 years of imprisonment  for assisting Israeli intelligence services.

The charges could have led to the death penalty.
The two defendants can appeal their sentences to a higher court.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot have repeatedly called for the release of Kohler and Paris.

France has accused Iran of holding them arbitrarily, keeping them in conditions akin to torture in Tehran's Evin prison and not allowing proper consular protection.

The Islamic Republic denies the accusations.
ICJ drops France's case on jailed couple in Iran as families urge action

No prisoner swap

In early September, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a television interview that a prisoner swap involving the French pair was nearing its "final stage" – with a proposed exchange for Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian woman arrested in France in February over promoting terrorism on social media.

Iran has repeatedly requested her release, arguing that she was unjustly detained.

Iran's judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Tuesday that accusations against Esfandyari were baseless and that France had refused to release her temporarily on bail.

"Follow-ups have taken a while but they have not stopped... We are striving for her release without conditions," he added.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have detained dozens of foreign and dual nationals in recent years, often on espionage-related charges. Rights groups and Western countries accuse Tehran of using foreign detainees as bargaining chips, which Iran denies.

Lennart Monterlos, an 18-year-old French-German cyclist arrested this year, was released last week after a court acquitted him of espionage charges.

(with newswires)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams I've never said ‘I’ll be involved in Black Stars World Cup call-ups’ — Sports Mi...

2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Mahama has fixed almost all the problems inherited since assuming office — Ablak...

2 hours ago

Andry Rajoelina became the youngest leader in Africa when he took power in 2009. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar's president, from coup to impeachment

2 hours ago

Supreme Court to hear injunction application against Ghana-US deportee arrangement on October 22 Supreme Court to hear injunction application against Ghana-US deportee arrangeme...

2 hours ago

Lead Convener of Democracy Hub Oliver Barker Vormawor Democracy Hub drags government to Supreme Court over ‘unconstitutional’ US depor...

2 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie Gov’t’s failure to extend clearance caused nurses’ salary delays — Minority MPs

4 hours ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Mahama is working; results will come in due time — Asiedu Nketiah tells Ghanaian...

4 hours ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah NDC will deliver on promise to recover stolen funds — Asiedu Nketiah

5 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Ghana losing industrial potential due to neglect of Nkrumah’s craftsmanship educ...

5 hours ago

Cabinet authorizes allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb unpaid teachers and nurses Cabinet authorizes allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb unpaid teachers and nu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line