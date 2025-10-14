Court drops case against suspect in Ahmed Suale murder over A-G’s directive

The Madina District Court has formally dropped charges against a suspect in the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale after the Attorney General’s Office advised that the prosecution be discontinued.

Ahmed Suale, a leading member of the Tiger Eye P.I. investigative team, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in January 2019, an act that shocked the nation and drew international condemnation. Despite years of investigation, no one has been convicted for his killing.

The suspect, Daniel Owusu Koranteng, had been facing charges of murder and abetment of murder in connection with the case.

However, during proceedings on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Nana Afua Bamfoa Bamfo, told the court that the Attorney General had directed that the case be withdrawn.

“We have been directed to discontinue the case upon the advice of the Attorney General,” she informed the court.

Following the submission, the presiding judge ordered that Daniel Owusu Koranteng be discharged.

The decision has reignited widespread public concern about the slow pace of justice in the high-profile case, which has remained unresolved for more than six years.

Many observers fear the latest development could further weaken public confidence in the state’s commitment to delivering justice for Ahmed Suale, whose assassination remains one of Ghana’s most troubling unsolved crimes.