ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court drops case against suspect in Ahmed Suale murder over A-G’s directive

  Tue, 14 Oct 2025
Social News Court drops case against suspect in Ahmed Suale murder overA-G’s directive
TUE, 14 OCT 2025

The Madina District Court has formally dropped charges against a suspect in the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale after the Attorney General’s Office advised that the prosecution be discontinued.

Ahmed Suale, a leading member of the Tiger Eye P.I. investigative team, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in January 2019, an act that shocked the nation and drew international condemnation. Despite years of investigation, no one has been convicted for his killing.

The suspect, Daniel Owusu Koranteng, had been facing charges of murder and abetment of murder in connection with the case.

However, during proceedings on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Nana Afua Bamfoa Bamfo, told the court that the Attorney General had directed that the case be withdrawn.

“We have been directed to discontinue the case upon the advice of the Attorney General,” she informed the court.

Following the submission, the presiding judge ordered that Daniel Owusu Koranteng be discharged.

The decision has reignited widespread public concern about the slow pace of justice in the high-profile case, which has remained unresolved for more than six years.

Many observers fear the latest development could further weaken public confidence in the state’s commitment to delivering justice for Ahmed Suale, whose assassination remains one of Ghana’s most troubling unsolved crimes.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

President Mahama is trustworthy partner — Chinese President Xi Jinping 'President Mahama is trustworthy partner' — Chinese President Xi Jinping

1 hour ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah 'Those who disagree with me, please continue with your disagreement' - Asiedu Nk...

1 hour ago

Court drops case against suspect in Ahmed Suale murder overA-G’s directive Court drops case against suspect in Ahmed Suale murder over A-G’s directive

1 hour ago

Report schools that deny admission to children with disabilities - Parents told Report schools that deny admission to children with disabilities - Parents told

1 hour ago

President Mahama begins new green digital city to transform Ghana in 20years President Mahama begins new green digital city to transform Ghana in 20years

2 hours ago

GTEC orders Traditional Medicine Council Registrar to provide proof of PhD or stop using ‘Dr MH’ GTEC orders Traditional Medicine Council Registrar to provide proof of PhD or st...

2 hours ago

HeFRA shuts down KMA clinic, 9 others for operating without licence in Ashanti Region HeFRA shuts down KMA clinic, 9 others for operating without licence in Ashanti R...

2 hours ago

DVLA suspends road compliance fines for further public consultation DVLA suspends road compliance fines for further public consultation

2 hours ago

Ghana’s economic dependent on gold prices faces high-risk - Fitch warns Ghana’s economic dependent on gold prices faces high-risk - Fitch warns

2 hours ago

Offenders of dud cheques to pay up to 20% penalty — BoG tightens sanctions 'Offenders of dud cheques to pay up to 20% penalty' — BoG tightens sanctions

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line