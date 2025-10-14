Set up a Temporary Surcharge Committee or use Debt Recovery Companies to recover outstanding surcharges in PAC’s Reports

General

The Yearly, Financial irregularities with sums in billions of Ghana Cedis committed by Ministries, Departments, District Assemblies, Public Corporations, Boards, hence Public/Government institutions continued to be an albatross around the neck of the Country in the Fourth Republic, which is anchored by the 1992 Constitution.

The components of the Irregularities include outstanding debts /loans yet to recover, cash irregularities, payroll irregularities, tax irregularities, stores/procurement irregularities and contract management irregularities (not paying debt at due dates thus attracting interest for delay payment) . According to the Auditor General, some of the irregularities like administrative ones, do not necessarily means loss of fund but are procedural lapses.

Issues of GHC18.4 Billion in the 2024 Audit Report

So, the statement of the Auditor General in the 2024 Audit Report that over 80 percent of the irregularities of GHC18.4 Billion in the 2024 Audit Report is recoverable and that some irregularities like administrative ones do not necessarily means loss of fund but are procedural lapses should be somehow a heartwarming intelligence.

Thus this heartwarming intelligence from the Auditor General with regards to the 2024 Audit Report exposes the ignorance of most of the Citizens for failure to ascertain the exact state of affairs before blasting especially when not all the reported sums of the Irregularities of GHC18.4 Billion in the 2024 Audit Report were connoted as loss of funds by the State.

For instance, out of the reported total Irregularities of GHC18.4Billion in the 2024 Audit Report, GHC12, 542,104,044 (about GHC13 Billion) was reported as intergovernmental agencies debt, outstanding loans and cash locked up in nonperforming investments as well as ECG’s financial encumbrance of 756,968,667.48 US Dollars at an exchange rate of One US Dollar to GHC14.70 as at 31 December 2024, which Included 729,776,425 US Dollars owe to BUI Power Dam.

The GHC18.4 Billion also includes yet to recover a debt of 5.8Milion US Dollars by SSNIT and SSNIT’s debt of GHC564,948,323.00 to National Health Insurance Fund and lastly, outstanding loans of Ghc1,06 billion yet to recover by SSNIT.

So, according to the 2024 audit report of the Auditor General, the total Irregularities of GHC18.4Billion was made of a recoverable debts/loans which amounted to a sum of GHC13Billion. Furthermore administrative irregularities and procurement irregularities/lapses in the financial management resulted in a sum of about GHC2.8 Billion which according to the Auditor General, this sums of the administrative irregularities in the Report, do not connoted as loss of funds.

Thus about GHc16 Billion was highlighted as not loss by the State, since they are outstanding loans and debts which are recoverable or payable, with ECG as the highest victim since EGC tops the league, with a projected huge irregularities, among others due to Cedis to Dollars exchange differential, the debts of ECG to Suppliers including power suppliers etc and debts of some government institutions etc to ECG, who are yet to be paid or who are not paying for their power bills.

It should be noted that as required about 730Million US Dollars debt of ECG, owed to Bui Dam was converted into Cedis at a rate of GHC14.70 to One US Dollar as on 31 December 2024. So the ECG’s debt would fluctuate with the fluctuation of the Cedis to US Dollar exchange rate. Hence, at the current rate of GHC12.40 to One US Dollar, the ECG debt to BUI Power Authority would drop by about One Billion Ghana Cedis. GHC2Billion of the irregularities of ECG was made of undeclared revenue Ghc1,29 Billion as unpaid expected revenue to SOEs and Independent Power Producers and payment of GHC80 Million to Hubtel Ltd without a signed contract, this a procurement breach.

Examination of the 2024 Audit Reports revealed that more than 80 percent of the total infractions, which stood as about GHC 2.5 Billion of the Total Irregularities of GHC18.4 Billion in the 2024 Audit Report were committed by three Ministries, namely Ministry of Finance, which topped the League with GHC1.6billion out of the about GHC2.5 Billion representing 77percent, being tax irregularities due to inefficiency in tax collection hence not recoverable, then payroll irregularities, Rent irregularities stores/Procurement irregularities.

The next accused Agency was, Ministry of Health which had a fair share of the irregularities with sum of Ghc200,000.00 representing 9.82 percentage due to debts, loans/advances/unapproved medical charges or fees by Korlebu Teaching Hospital. The third for the top three on the League table was Ministry of Communication and Digitization with Ghc100,000.00 as cash irregularities.

Over 20 Agencies including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Gender and Children Protection, were not left out, so they also had a fair share of less than GHC100.00. Ministry of Information and Ministry of Energy did very good job by not sharing the infractions in the League Table, since reportedly recorded zero infractions.

What may be due to possible corrupt acts or corruption was reported as about GHC178 000.00, due to unapproved payments, unrepresented payment vouchers and unretired imprest, with Pay roll infraction or irregularities was Ghc58,000.00 due to ghost names and unearned pay.

President’s concern resulted in plan meeting with CJ etc

This yearly situation of the huge Financial irregularities with sums in billions of Ghana Cedis, as albatross around the neck of the Country, made our dear President Mahama to indicate that he intends to meet the Chief Justice, the Auditor General and the Attorney General on the need for fast tracks system for the recoveries and or court for the prosecution of persons and Agencies found for the misuse of Public Funds as a final solution to arrest the persistent mismanagement of public funds as in Auditor General’s Report.

The President’s proposal is a very laudable but the plan to include the Chief Justice, the Head of or from the Judiciary Arm of Government in the deliberation is improper since it offends Judicial Independence/the principle of Separation of Powers.

Our Dear President, should note that the Executive Arm of Government, among other roles, is to enforce laws and the judiciary among others is to apply the relevant Constitutional provisions/ laws to resolve disputes including disputes on Financial Irregularities, as well as declaring an action by the Executive Arm of Government or Legislature as Unconstitutional if found so, and interpret the Constitution as by the Supreme Court and to adjudicate cases by Courts other than the Supreme Court herein a High Court as provided by the Constitution. It must be noted that Clause 1 of Article 127 of the 1992 Constitution guarantees Independence to the Judiciary Arm of Government in both Judicial and Administration including Financial Administration. .

So, the President must respect the Presidential Oath by ensuring the independence of the Judiciary by not including the Chief Justice in any discussion especially in the specific cases of institutions and persons cited on matters of disallowances by Parliament, hence surcharge as recommended by the Auditor General.

Otherwise, this plan act by the President may suggest an overreach by the executive in an attempt to compromise the Independence of Judiciary, since it may suggest that the Executive is improperly influencing the judiciary role in dealing with likely disputes involving the investigation or Audit roles of an Independent Constitutional Executive body, namely the Auditor General

Constitutional provisions and the Way Forward

Thanks to the framers of the Constitution, for their foresight of the likelihood of general Irregularities, including Administrative Irregularities, Procurement/Store Irregularities, Cash Irregularities’ etc which may be caused during human official endeavors. So they provided good Constitutional solutions to deal with these anticipated canker which like Small Scale Mining alias Galamasey in local parlance has come to stay.

Ghana continued to suffer from the associated risks for the past years due to poor monitoring for enforcement of laws like Public Financial Management Act 921, Public Procurement Act 663, Audit Services Act 584 etc and relevant Banking Acts especially Banks and Specialized Deposit Taking Institutions Act 2016 (Act 930), and the Ghana Deposit Protection Act 2016 (Act 931).

Thus failure to appreciate the real Enemy or the Problem say Small Scale Mining with associated risks or problems in Official Obligations so as to apply relevant Constitutional and legal tools to reduce the associated risks to the barest minimum has been the bane of Ghana. So, the way forward is not to run amok on the matter but adopt a critical thinking mindset to see how best the associated risks with Financial Administration in Public/Government institutions etc can be reduced to the barest minimum level.

Among others, by efficient and effective oversights and enforcement with Constitutional and legal risk management. Also there should be Orientation for Public Officials, before they are made to occupy their Office seats relevant subjects to include Compliance of Financial Management, Procurement Management etc to ensure compliance and implementations of audit recommendations as stated in previous years audit reports.

Ghana to improve on the use of digital system legal risk management tools, Persol solution, provision of and supporting internal auditors for effective and efficient internal controls using digital tool of AI in operations to ensure greater accountability. Lastly the Public Hearing by Parliament, Media Exposures and application of heavy sanctions to bring sanity and serve as deterrent.

It is also recommended that Parliament to comply with Article 187 (6) which required that after the debate on the Auditor General’s Audit Report, Parliament to appoint where necessary in the public interest, a COMMITTEE to deal with any matters arisen from it. This is where Parliament of Ghana failed Ghana, by not establishing temporary Committee(s), hence this submission on the concern of our Dear President and the Public.

The Auditor General has been doing a very good he has recovered over GHC12.7 Billion. Recoveries are covered in Special Audit Reports. Google for ‘Disallowed Expenditure Auditor General recovers GHC12.7Billion’ but he needs to be supported by Parliament with sufficient funds for staff and resources and with temporary Surcharge Committees otherwise use of Debt Collection or Recovery Companies as and when necessary. This should be based on a legal framework, so our State Officials should use their skills/heads and stop throwing their hands in the air with shouts on top of the roof that Government has incurred a loss of huge sums of money which is more than what it gets from IMF Bail Outs.

It must be noted that the Auditor General is initially, required to only report his findings and his recommendations on Disallowances and Surcharges and submit the report to be scrutinized, debated and approved by Parliament, as the Risk Owner. The subsequent Executive Actions by the Auditor General and or a temporary Committee as provided at Article 187 (6) is after Parliament has acknowledged receipt of the report.. It must be noted that Matters on the Audit Report are secured by an entrenched provision of Article 187 of the 1992 Constitution and thus cannot be easily amended other than by a Referendum.

It should also be noted that the Constitution has provided mechanisms including special Surcharge Committee at Article 187 (6) to address the President’s concerns. So, besides the good work of the current Auditor General, namely Mr Johnson Akuamoah Aseidu in making recoveries as provided by the Constitution, it is worth to note that Mr Johnson Akuamoah Aseidu who was appointed in August 2021, has since then demonstrated as the best Auditor General in the Fourth Republic.

He is the best Auditor General as date , since besides billion of Ghana Cedis recovered from Disallowances and Surcharges (Google for ‘Disallowed Expenditure Auditor General recovers GHC12.7Billion’) after going through the required Constitutional and legal processes, he did a very good job for Ghana by investigation the operations of Some Licensed Small Scale Mining Companies on the ground and as related to the functions of EPA, Minerals Commission as reported in the Special 2020 Audit Report..#

His Investigations were very revealing about the illegal and irresponsible mining by the investigated Licensed Small Scale Mining Companies by not complying with Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations 1999 (LI1652) including not backfilling of mined out pits or areas or posting of Reclamation Bond with EPA. May be due to either corrupts acts or negligence or both on the part of some officials of EPA and Minerals Commission. Thus speaks volume that Small Scale Mining in Ghana is predominantly both illegal and irresponsible.

So at this juncture, let us walk through the Constitutional Role of the Auditor General as in Article 187 of the 1992 Constitution with regards of auditing, reporting on the Accounts of all Government, Public Institutions and Bodies established by an Act of Parliament as decreed at Clause (2) of Article 187.

Article 187 (5) decreed that the Auditor General shall within six months of after the end of the immediately preceding financial year submit his audit report to Parliament and shall in the Report draw the attention of any irregularities in the Account audited and any other matter which in his opinion ought to be brought to the notice of Parliament. By the language of this provision, the Auditor General must report all irregularities/observations whether rectified during the investigation or not in the cause of investigation to Parliament. The reason for the initial report of the huge yearly total Irregularities as found by the Auditor General during the Audit. As stated execution of Disallowance and Surcharges can only be done after submitting the Report to Parliament as the Risk Owner.

Note, the Auditor General in person cannot audit the over 300 Accounts of all Government, Public Institutions and Bodies established by an Act of Parliament and meet the Constitutional stipulated time as decreed in Article 187 (5), so he has to use his staff and contracted reputable audit firms in Ghana and really on their findings recommendations and conclusions.

Where it is necessary, he writes letters to the Management of the affected Government, Public Institutions and Bodies established by an Act of Parliament for their responses on the irregularities as reported by his delegated assigns then authenticate the findings, recommendations and conclusions by his Reps or Audit Teams for him to assume as the risk owner which is to be transferred to Parliament as the Risk Owner and resume as Risk Owner for action on the Disallowance and Surcharges, when Parliament acknowledges receipt his Report.

So, Article 187 (6) decreed that Parliament shall debate the report of the Auditor General and appoint where necessary in the public interest a Committee to deal with any matters arisen from it. This where Parliament of Ghana failed Ghana by not establishing temporary Committee (s), hence this submission on the concern of our Dear President and the Public.

Article 187 (7) (a) grants Constitutional Independence to the Auditor General by decreeing that the Auditor General shall not be subject to the direction or control of any person or Authority in the performance of his functions under this Constitution or any other law.

Article 187 (7)(b) cloths the Auditor General with powers to disallow any item of expenditure which is contrary to law thus unauthorized or unlawful expenditure due to administrative lapses, negligence or misconduct, and surcharge the affected Institutions or persons who caused the infractions or losses to the State.

Note, the Auditor General must not act unconstitutional or lawless, so he can only act on the Disallowance and Surcharges after submitting the full details of his investigation to Parliament. This explain the raw the huge irregularities in the Audit Report and thus motivate the alarming state of affairs but this should not make a member of the Intelligentsia Community to run amok with the total raw sum as a loss to the State. Consequently, with fiery of populism demo his or her ignorance in the public domain, with view that the total amount allegedly stolen or lost by the State, is more than the bail out of 3 Billion US Dollars from the IMF which was/is given out in tots to Ghana.

Article 187 (9). Decreed that a person aggrieved by a Disallowance or Surcharge by the Auditor General may appeal to the High Court. So Mr Johansson Aseidu, as the Auditor General by Audit law, has been recovering disallowances from audit reports, by issuing notice of intention to surcharge and if the person fails to respond satisfactorily a surcharge certificate is issued.

The affected person has sixty days to challenge the certificate before the case is sent to the Attorney General for necessary action. Note Article 187 (9). Decreed that a person aggrieved by a Disallowance or Surcharge by the Auditor General may appeal to the High Court. So since assuming Office, the Auditor General has been recovering disallowance by following the due process. Google and read Disallowed Expenditure Auditor General recovers GHC12.7Billion’)

Consider use Surcharge Committee or Debt Recovery Companies

Parliament should consider the use of temporary Surcharge Committee with good experts on debt recovery skills as per Article 187 (6) or allow use of Debt Recover Companies which offer specialized expertise with legal and negotiations skill so, they can help to recover outstanding debts by effective and efficient methods and which are time saving than in-house efforts.

This could support Parliament to ensure public funds are recovered timely and accountability is maintained. This will require legal frameworks for them to operate to ensure clear oversight for good accounting of public funds. Fees should be by no initial payment, thus it should be based on fair percentages to ensure beneficial to the State. For Transparency, Probity and Accountability, there should be the need for robust oversight of these Companies to ensure they act in ethical manner in the best interests of all parties.