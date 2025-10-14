NACOC, Achiase Assembly launch commercial tricycle union to regulate operations and curb drug abuse

The Eastern Regional Command of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on September 17, 2025, joined the official launch of the Commercial Tricycle Union in the Achiase District to help regulate tricycle operations and promote safety within the transport sector.

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader agenda to create jobs for the youth while fulfilling the President’s commitment to regularize tricycle operations nationwide.

Speaking at the launch, the District Chief Executive of Achiase, Hon. Samuel Owusu Brako, said job creation for young people remains a key focus of his administration. He noted that the Assembly, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, has developed comprehensive measures to ensure the safe and efficient running of tricycles in the district.

On her part, the Eastern Regional Commander of NACOC, PNCO Philomina Obenewaa Sackar, commended the establishment of the union, describing it as a positive and timely initiative. She cautioned tricycle operators, particularly the youth, against using illicit drugs such as “RED” and other substances that can impair judgment, reduce self-control, and cause accidents.

PNCO Obenewaa warned that some of these drugs have hallucinatory effects and that driving under their influence could lead to road crashes. She urged the youth to remain disciplined, focused, and hardworking, reminding them that a law-abiding lifestyle is the surest path to a successful future.

The event brought together security agencies, traditional authorities, and other stakeholders who discussed ways to raise public awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. The engagement aimed to help eliminate drug use among drivers and promote a safer, well-regulated transportation system that also creates employment for the youth.

Dignitaries present included the DCE of Achiase, Hon. Samuel Owusu Brako; the Eastern Regional Commander of NACOC, PNCO Philomina Obenewaa Sackar; the Chief of Achiase, Nana Gyeni Kantan II; the Queen Mother, Obahemaa Darkoa; the District Coordinating Director, Mr. Safo Kafui; the District Police Commander; the District Head of DVLA; and other traditional leaders.

Participants applauded the initiative and pledged their support for its success. Commercial tricycle owners and operators also expressed appreciation, noting that the formation of the union gives legitimacy, structure, and dignity to their work.