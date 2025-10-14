I've never said ‘I’ll be involved in Black Stars World Cup call-ups’ — Sports Minister

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has refuted media reports suggesting that he intends to be directly involved in Black Stars call-ups ahead of the World Cup.

He explained that the claim emerged after his interview on Accra-based Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, where he was allegedly misquoted as saying: “I will be involved in Black Stars World Cup call-ups, and selections will depend purely on merit and performance.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 14, and signed by Bagbara Tanko, Head of Public Relations and Communications at the Ministry, the Minister described the publication as false and misleading.

“The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has taken serious notice of a fabricated and misleading publication attributed to the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams.

“The quote, ‘I will be involved in Black Stars World Cup call-ups, and selections will depend purely on merit and performance,’ was never stated during his engagement on Asempa FM or in any related interview,” the statement clarified.

The Minister described such repeated misquotations were attempts to tarnish his credibility and called on the media houses involved to take corrective action.

He demanded the “unconditional withdrawal of all content containing the false quote” from multimedia platforms, including radio, television, websites, and social media pages.

“An official public apology must also be published across all major news portals and social media handles, including Adom Online, MyJoyOnline, Joy Sports, Asempa FM, and Hitz FM,” he added.