ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I've never said ‘I’ll be involved in Black Stars World Cup call-ups’ — Sports Minister

Headlines Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams
TUE, 14 OCT 2025 1
Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has refuted media reports suggesting that he intends to be directly involved in Black Stars call-ups ahead of the World Cup.

He explained that the claim emerged after his interview on Accra-based Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, where he was allegedly misquoted as saying: “I will be involved in Black Stars World Cup call-ups, and selections will depend purely on merit and performance.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 14, and signed by Bagbara Tanko, Head of Public Relations and Communications at the Ministry, the Minister described the publication as false and misleading.

“The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has taken serious notice of a fabricated and misleading publication attributed to the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams.

“The quote, ‘I will be involved in Black Stars World Cup call-ups, and selections will depend purely on merit and performance,’ was never stated during his engagement on Asempa FM or in any related interview,” the statement clarified.

The Minister described such repeated misquotations were attempts to tarnish his credibility and called on the media houses involved to take corrective action.

He demanded the “unconditional withdrawal of all content containing the false quote” from multimedia platforms, including radio, television, websites, and social media pages.

“An official public apology must also be published across all major news portals and social media handles, including Adom Online, MyJoyOnline, Joy Sports, Asempa FM, and Hitz FM,” he added.

1014202555431-uaqctgfsrn-kofi-adams-on-misquotation

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Wanchoki | 10/14/2025 7:13:19 PM

What do you think you were doing when you took up the matter of Nketia and Hudson Odoi. Don't try any controversial things koraaa

Comments1
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams I've never said ‘I’ll be involved in Black Stars World Cup call-ups’ — Sports Mi...

2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Mahama has fixed almost all the problems inherited since assuming office — Ablak...

2 hours ago

Andry Rajoelina became the youngest leader in Africa when he took power in 2009. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar's president, from coup to impeachment

2 hours ago

Supreme Court to hear injunction application against Ghana-US deportee arrangement on October 22 Supreme Court to hear injunction application against Ghana-US deportee arrangeme...

2 hours ago

Lead Convener of Democracy Hub Oliver Barker Vormawor Democracy Hub drags government to Supreme Court over ‘unconstitutional’ US depor...

2 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie Gov’t’s failure to extend clearance caused nurses’ salary delays — Minority MPs

4 hours ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Mahama is working; results will come in due time — Asiedu Nketiah tells Ghanaian...

4 hours ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah NDC will deliver on promise to recover stolen funds — Asiedu Nketiah

5 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Ghana losing industrial potential due to neglect of Nkrumah’s craftsmanship educ...

5 hours ago

Cabinet authorizes allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb unpaid teachers and nurses Cabinet authorizes allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb unpaid teachers and nu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line