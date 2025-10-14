'Those who disagree with me, please continue with your disagreement' - Asiedu Nketiah justifies ‘Thank you tour'

The National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has refuted suggestions that his ongoing nationwide “Thank You” tour is part of a political scheme ahead of the 2028 elections.

Addressing party members and traditional leaders in Hohoe in the Volta Region, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah clarified that the tour is a continuation of the NDC’s long-standing tradition of showing gratitude to Ghanaians for their support during the 2024 elections, while reaffirming the party’s commitment to transparency, unity, and accountable governance.

“I want to be known as a grateful National Chairman,” he said. “I want to continue my tradition of deliberate engagement with our people. Those who disagree with me, please continue with your disagreement—it’s part of our contest of ideas.”

He explained that the tour serves as a platform to strengthen cohesion within the party, resolve internal concerns, and update supporters on the government’s policy direction and development priorities.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah highlighted ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining and corruption, stressing that these initiatives demand patience and persistence before their full impact can be realized.

He also referenced major infrastructure projects in the Volta Region, including the resumption of work on the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) campus and the Eastern Corridor Road. Both, he said, remain top priorities for the government.

“Our focus is on building trust through action,” he emphasised. “We ask our supporters to stay united and continue backing the government so that we can deliver on our mandate.”

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah’s “Thank You” tour forms part of a nationwide programme covering all 16 regions, aimed at recognizing the contributions of party executives, cadres, and grassroots members who helped secure the NDC’s return to power in 2024.

Although some political observers and sections of the media have speculated that the tour could be an early attempt to position him for a possible 2028 presidential bid, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah has dismissed such claims, insisting that his focus remains on unity, gratitude, and strengthening the bond between the NDC and the people.