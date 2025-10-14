'President Mahama is trustworthy partner' — Chinese President Xi Jinping

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to protecting Chinese investments, assuring investors that their businesses will thrive under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the Presidential Investment Forum in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Mr. Ablakwa revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping had personally expressed confidence in President Mahama’s leadership and integrity.

“President Xi made a profound statement,” Mr. Ablakwa told an audience of Ghanaian and Chinese officials, investors, and business leaders. “He said that in President Mahama, he can trust him to protect all legitimate Chinese businesses.”

He noted that both Ghana’s legal framework and President Mahama’s administration provide strong safeguards for foreign investors, particularly those operating within the bounds of the law.

“You can be assured that President Mahama will protect your investments. Ghanaian law will protect your investments, and the Ghanaian people will welcome you to our beautiful republic,” he said.

Mr. Ablakwa added that Ghana’s diplomatic missions in China remain committed to supporting trade and investment engagements beyond the ongoing forum.

“Trust the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to remain active here and continue with the engagements,” he stated, highlighting the role of Ghana’s embassy in Beijing, the consulate in Guangzhou, and the honorary consuls in Hong Kong and Macau.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, who is accompanying President Mahama on his official visit to China, noted that Ghana and China are celebrating 65 years of diplomatic relations. He said bilateral trade between the two nations currently stands at US$11.8 billion, a testament to their enduring partnership.

Mr. Ablakwa encouraged Chinese investors to take advantage of Ghana’s strategic position and stable business environment.

“When you talk to Africans, they will tell you there is only one door to Africa. The gateway to Africa is Ghana,” he said.

He described President Mahama as a pragmatic leader who has been working to resolve inherited challenges across key sectors including the economy, education, health, infrastructure, and sports.

“Since assuming the presidency, he is fixing all the problems he inherited. He has fixed the economy, and only a few days ago, he has also fixed football,” he remarked.

The Beijing investment forum forms part of President Mahama’s state visit to China, aimed at deepening bilateral relations, attracting new investments, and strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations.