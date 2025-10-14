'Abdul Rauf Ibrahim Tanko is candle of light' — Sheikh Sharubutu commends Mahama for reappointing Hajj Board Chair

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Abdul Rauf Ibrahim Tanko on his reappointment as Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board.

In a statement issued in Accra and signed by his Personal Assistant, Dr. Mohammed Marzuq Abubakari Azindoo, Sheikh Sharubutu also praised President John Dramani Mahama for what he called a “wise decision” in reappointing the former Member of Parliament for Yagaba Kubori to lead Ghana’s Hajj operations once again.

The Chief Imam said the reappointment was a fitting acknowledgment of Mr. Tanko’s “service, resilience, perseverance, and excellence” during his previous tenure between 2013 and 2016.

“His performance as Chairman of the Hajj Board during that period stands tall in the history of Hajj operations in Ghana despite the relatively minimal challenges faced,” the statement said.

Sheikh Sharubutu lauded Mr. Tanko’s past leadership as “a candle of light in the darkness of Hajj management in Ghana,” expressing confidence that his return would restore discipline, transparency, and efficiency in the administration of the annual pilgrimage.

He further expressed hope that Mr. Tanko’s leadership would lay the groundwork for establishing a permanent Hajj Board “of Muslims, by Muslims, for Muslims,” one that would collaborate effectively with state institutions to improve the welfare and comfort of Ghanaian pilgrims.

The Chief Imam also advised the new Chairman to draw inspiration from the Holy Quran, particularly Chapter 3, Verse 159, which advocates mercy, gentleness, forgiveness, tolerance, consultation, and faith as essential attributes of leadership.

Sheikh Sharubutu concluded with special prayers for the success of the 2026 Hajj season and for the unity and dedication of all stakeholders, including the government, the Hajj Agents Association, and the wider Ghanaian Muslim community.