Mahama has fixed almost all the problems inherited since assuming office — Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has lauded President John Dramani Mahama for what he described as a remarkable performance in just nine months in office.

According to the minister, since being sworn in on January 7, 2025, President Mahama has addressed nearly all the challenges he inherited from the immediate past New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking at an event in China on Tuesday, October 14, Mr. Ablakwa highlighted significant progress in the economy, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

“Since assuming the presidency, he is fixing all the problems he inherited. He’s fixed the economy, he will give you the details of that. He’s fixed education, he’s fixed healthcare, and he’s fixing infrastructure,” Mr. Ablakwa said.

He also credited the President for the Black Stars’ recent qualification to their fifth FIFA World Cup to be held in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

“And only a few days ago, our football is also fixed. Ghana has qualified for the World Cup. The visionary, problem-solving President John Mahama is not sparing any sector of national development,” he added.

In recent months, Ghana’s inflation rate has recorded consecutive declines, dropping to 9.4 percent in September, coupled with a relative appreciation of the Cedi, which was, at one point, ranked among the world’s best-performing currencies by Bloomberg.