NADMO marks 2025 Disaster Risk Reduction Day in Kasoa with call to fund resilience

TUE, 14 OCT 2025

The Central Regional Secretariat of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has observed the 2025 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) in Kasoa, urging greater investment in resilience and preparedness to reduce the impact of disasters.

The event, held under the theme “Fund Resilience, Not Disasters,” brought together officials, stakeholders, and community members at the Kasoa under-bridge in the Awutu-Senya East District on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Central Regional NADMO Coordinator, CDCO E. K. Dawood Mensah, called for stronger collaboration among government, the private sector, civil society, and citizens to finance resilience initiatives. He stressed the need to build a national “culture of prevention” in which every citizen recognizes that preparedness protects lives, property, and the nation’s development gains.

“The cost of inaction or waiting to respond after disasters strike is far greater than the cost of preparedness,” he said, emphasizing that sustained investment in disaster risk reduction, mitigation, and prevention programmes is crucial to creating communities capable of withstanding shocks.

As part of the commemoration, the Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya East, Hon. Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, donated relief items to support the municipal NADMO office. The supplies, which included roofing sheets, cement, student mattresses, bales of clothing, and bags of rice, are intended to strengthen the municipality’s emergency response capacity.

A major highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Awutu-Senya East Municipal Disaster Management Committee, a local body tasked with preparing for and responding to emergencies within the district. The committee, chaired by the Municipal Chief Executive, is responsible for implementing national disaster management policies, updating local action plans, coordinating institutional responses, and leading public education on disaster preparedness.

The inauguration was performed by Colonel (Rtd) George Afful, the Central Regional Deputy Director of NADMO in charge of Operations. Members of the committee include the Municipal NADMO Director, the Member of Parliament, heads of key municipal departments, and representatives of security and emergency agencies.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1989 to promote global awareness of disaster risks and celebrate efforts to reduce vulnerabilities. It highlights the importance of prevention and preparedness in saving lives and protecting communities. In 2009, the UN designated October 13 as the official date for the annual observance.

