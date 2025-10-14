Supreme Court to hear injunction application against Ghana-US deportee arrangement on October 22

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday, October 22, hear an injunction application filed by pressure group Democracy Hub to suspend the implementation of a deportation arrangement between Ghana and the United States government.

The group is challenging what it describes as a secret and unconstitutional and secret Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that permits Ghana to receive and detain third-country West African nationals deported from the US.

According to Democracy Hub, the agreement was not ratified by Parliament as required by Article 75(2) of the 1992 Constitution, making it illegal and a violation of the country’s sovereignty and international human rights standards.

The suit, filed at the Supreme Court on Monday, October 13, by lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor of Merton & Everett LLP, names the Attorney General and the Minister for Foreign Affairs as respondents.

The group revealed that at least 42 individuals have already been brought into Ghana in three separate batches, on September 6, September 19, and October 13, 2025, and are being held under armed guard at the Bundase Military Training Camp in the Greater Accra Region.

Democracy Hub described the conditions under which the deportees are being held as “inhumane” and a violation of their rights under both Ghana’s Constitution and international conventions such as the Refugee Convention and the Convention Against Torture.

The group is seeking 28 reliefs, including a declaration that the MoU is unconstitutional, null, and void; an injunction to stop further deportations under the deal; and an order restraining the government from detaining civilians in military facilities.