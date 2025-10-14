ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t’s failure to extend clearance caused nurses’ salary delays — Minority MPs

Health Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie

The Minority members on the Health Committee of Parliament have blamed the John Mahama-led administration for the recent salary delays affecting newly recruited nurses and midwives across the country.

According to the group, the issue is a direct result of government’s failure to extend an already approved financial clearance issued by the Ministry of Finance under the previous NPP government for their recruitment and payment.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, October 14, Ranking Member, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie explained that although the clearance, which covered over 13,000 nurses and midwives, expired in December 2024, the government failed to renew it in time, leading to months of unpaid salaries for some 7,000 health workers.

“It must be placed on record that this crisis is entirely of the government’s own making. The refusal or neglect to extend the clearance at the appropriate time created the current impasse, and no amount of retrospective justification can absolve the administration of blame,” he said.

He observed that nurses recruited by teaching hospitals and the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) have been receiving their salaries since July 2024 leaving their colleagues under the Ghana Health Service (GHS) ten months without pay simply because their recruitment was delayed until December.

“It’s not fair for about 7,000 nurses and midwives to work for 10 months in 2025 without pay when those recruited earlier using the same clearance have been receiving salaries since July 2024. The Minister of Health must query the GHS for this delay instead of punishing these hardworking staff for no fault of theirs,” he stated.

The Minority described the Health Minister’s attempts to seek Cabinet approval for an already expired clearance as “a cover-up for administrative incompetence.”

The caucus called on the ministry to immediately put measures in place to resolve the issues and pay the healthcare officers.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams I've never said ‘I’ll be involved in Black Stars World Cup call-ups’ — Sports Mi...

31 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Mahama has fixed almost all the problems inherited since assuming office — Ablak...

32 minutes ago

Andry Rajoelina became the youngest leader in Africa when he took power in 2009. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar's president, from coup to impeachment

1 hour ago

Supreme Court to hear injunction application against Ghana-US deportee arrangement on October 22 Supreme Court to hear injunction application against Ghana-US deportee arrangeme...

1 hour ago

Lead Convener of Democracy Hub Oliver Barker Vormawor Democracy Hub drags government to Supreme Court over ‘unconstitutional’ US depor...

1 hour ago

Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie Gov’t’s failure to extend clearance caused nurses’ salary delays — Minority MPs

3 hours ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Mahama is working; results will come in due time — Asiedu Nketiah tells Ghanaian...

3 hours ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah NDC will deliver on promise to recover stolen funds — Asiedu Nketiah

4 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Ghana losing industrial potential due to neglect of Nkrumah’s craftsmanship educ...

4 hours ago

Cabinet authorizes allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb unpaid teachers and nurses Cabinet authorizes allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb unpaid teachers and nu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line