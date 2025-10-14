Gov’t’s failure to extend clearance caused nurses’ salary delays — Minority MPs

The Minority members on the Health Committee of Parliament have blamed the John Mahama-led administration for the recent salary delays affecting newly recruited nurses and midwives across the country.

According to the group, the issue is a direct result of government’s failure to extend an already approved financial clearance issued by the Ministry of Finance under the previous NPP government for their recruitment and payment.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, October 14, Ranking Member, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie explained that although the clearance, which covered over 13,000 nurses and midwives, expired in December 2024, the government failed to renew it in time, leading to months of unpaid salaries for some 7,000 health workers.

“It must be placed on record that this crisis is entirely of the government’s own making. The refusal or neglect to extend the clearance at the appropriate time created the current impasse, and no amount of retrospective justification can absolve the administration of blame,” he said.

He observed that nurses recruited by teaching hospitals and the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) have been receiving their salaries since July 2024 leaving their colleagues under the Ghana Health Service (GHS) ten months without pay simply because their recruitment was delayed until December.

“It’s not fair for about 7,000 nurses and midwives to work for 10 months in 2025 without pay when those recruited earlier using the same clearance have been receiving salaries since July 2024. The Minister of Health must query the GHS for this delay instead of punishing these hardworking staff for no fault of theirs,” he stated.

The Minority described the Health Minister’s attempts to seek Cabinet approval for an already expired clearance as “a cover-up for administrative incompetence.”

The caucus called on the ministry to immediately put measures in place to resolve the issues and pay the healthcare officers.