Mahama is working; results will come in due time — Asiedu Nketiah tells Ghanaians

The National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has assured Ghanaians that the John Mahama-led government will deliver on its key promises, including job creation and the fight against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

He admitted that progress has been slow but said the government is taking concrete steps to address the challenges.

Speaking during a post-election thank-you tour of the Volta Region on Tuesday, October 14, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said the government’s efforts are ongoing but have yet to yield visible results.

“People have been blaming the government for not yet delivering on our promise to control galamsey and create jobs for the youth,” he said.

“Work has started, but it hasn’t shown results yet. I just want to remind everybody that, however hard you try, you cannot produce a child in less than nine months,” he added.

He further explained that some government initiatives require time to mature before their impact can be seen.

“If you marry today and say people are teasing you and you want to have a child, can you produce one in less than nine months? Some things have their own timelines of maturity,” he stressed.