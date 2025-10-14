ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Accra law firm challenges Ghana-US migration deal before Supreme Court

By RFI
Europe AP - Christian Thompson
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
AP - Christian Thompson

Ghanaian lawyers have filed a petition before the country's highest court seeking the suspension of a bilateral migration agreement with the US. They claim the deal contradicts international treaties to which Ghana is a signatory and that since it has not been ratified by parliament, the executive is acting outside any constitutional framework.

A new group of migrants deported from the US arrived at Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Monday morning aboard a Boeing 767-200 from Baltimore, Ghanaian lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor told RFI.

The lawyer said he had not received details of numbers or nationalities.

Ghanaian authorities, contacted by RFI, have yet to respond.

So far, they have only confirmed the arrival of 14 West African nationals deported from the US since 10 September – when Accra and Washington officially signed a bilateral agreement whereby Ghana agreed to take in third-country nationals expelled from the US.

Barker-Vormawor said the latest group is at least the third to have been transferred to Ghana under the deal. He claims that another group of 14 migrants also arrived in the country last month.

Ghana accused of dumping West African migrants deported from US in Togo

Highly controversial agreement

On Monday, Barker-Vormawor filed a petition to the Supreme Court, asking it to declare the deal null and void on the basis of two legal issues.

The first concerns its lack of ratification by Parliament – a status which, according to the lawyer, means the executive is operating outside any constitutional authority.

While Ghanian authorities insist the text does not require parliamentary approval because it is not yet final, the lawyer contests that position. It is “not only wrong but also likely to undermine the constitutional framework governing the executive's accountability in foreign affairs", he told RFI.

“What the judiciary has made clear is that whatever name you give an agreement, if it is concluded with another state, it must be presented to Parliament for ratification before taking effect.”

The second problem is that the deal contradicts international treaties to which Ghana is a signatory. Under those commitments, Ghana cannot rely on the Ecowas principle of free movement of persons in order to transfer West African nationals without due process.

How Trump's 'deportation campaign' is reshaping ties with Africa

The lawyer also argues that “the first individuals transferred to Ghana were granted protection from deportation [to third-party countries] on the grounds of a well-founded risk of torture if returned to their countries of origin".

"Yet Ghana itself has signed the Convention against Torture. By sending these individuals back, Accra would be violating its international obligations.”

The lawyer's firm filed a separate lawsuit last month against the Ghanaian government over the alleged unlawful detention of 11 migrants deported from the United States.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Supreme Court to hear injunction application against Ghana-US deportee arrangement October 22 Supreme Court to hear injunction application against Ghana-US deportee arrangeme...

28 minutes ago

Lead Convener of Democracy Hub Oliver Barker Vormawor Democracy Hub drags government to Supreme Court over ‘unconstitutional’ US depor...

28 minutes ago

Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie Gov’t’s failure to extend clearance caused nurses’ salary delays — Minority MPs

2 hours ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Mahama is working; results will come in due time — Asiedu Nketiah tells Ghanaian...

2 hours ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah NDC will deliver on promise to recover stolen funds — Asiedu Nketiah

3 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Ghana losing industrial potential due to neglect of Nkrumah’s craftsmanship educ...

3 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Governments must be intentional about solving salary delays — Dr. Adomako Kissi

3 hours ago

Cabinet authorizes allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb unpaid teachers and nurses Cabinet authorizes allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb unpaid teachers and nu...

3 hours ago

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu Cabinet approves absorption and back pay of 6,200 unpaid teachers — Education Mi...

4 hours ago

Firefighters battle 11-hour blaze at Yota Energy Company in Shai Hills Firefighters battle 11-hour blaze at Yota Energy Company in Shai Hills

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line