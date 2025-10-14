ModernGhana logo
NDC will deliver on promise to recover stolen funds — Asiedu Nketiah

TUE, 14 OCT 2025
The National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has assured that the government remains committed to its promise of recovering all stolen state funds.

The NDC, while in opposition, pledged to retrieve looted funds and prosecute corrupt officials under the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) anti-corruption initiative.

However, many observers have criticised the slow pace of the exercise, noting that the government has yet to prosecute or jail any official from the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Speaking during a post-election “thank you” tour of the Volta Region on Tuesday, October 14, Asiedu Nketiah said efforts are ongoing to fulfill the ORAL promise.

“Another difficult promise we are working hard to deliver is the Operation Recover All Loots. We all know how much the NPP government, in its eight years, has stolen from the national coffers,” he said.

“And we have promised to recover all the monies that have been stolen. We are not yielding, and work has started seriously to ensure that these monies are recovered and put to good use,” he added.

Meanwhile, under the ORAL initiative, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has filed criminal charges against the former Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi, and his former deputy, Gifty Oware-Mensah, over alleged financial malfeasance that caused the state to lose millions of cedis.

The charges, filed at the High Court in Accra on Monday, October 13, accuse the two former officials of causing financial loss, stealing, abuse of office, and money laundering in connection with payments made to ghost service personnel and questionable loan transactions.

According to charge documents sighted by ModernGhana News, the two are being prosecuted for their alleged roles in a massive financial scandal uncovered through intelligence gathered by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

