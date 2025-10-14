Ghana losing industrial potential due to neglect of Nkrumah’s craftsmanship education — Ex-NPP MP

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has called for the revival of Ghana’s original technical education model introduced by the country’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He said the system, which was designed to promote craftsmanship and industrial innovation, has over the years shifted towards theory-based learning, leaving the country dependent on imports for even basic manufacturing needs.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Tuesday, October 14, Dr. Adomako Kissi stressed that the current education system should be realigned to focus more on science, technology, and practical training.

“We need to revisit the KNUST model because, honestly, we have departed from it. If you look at what Nkrumah had in mind, it was about doing serious engineering and craftsmanship, but now we focus too much on humanities,” he said.

He lamented that Ghana continues to import items such as furniture and glass materials, which could be locally produced if technical education were prioritized.

“In fact, when you look at the kind of furniture and designs we import, there’s no reason why we can’t produce the same quality here. We just need to improve our finishing and invest in our technical schools,” he added.

Dr. Adomako Kissi further called for the strengthening of mining and mineral-based schools to create sustainable employment and reduce illegal activities in the sector.