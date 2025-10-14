ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana losing industrial potential due to neglect of Nkrumah’s craftsmanship education — Ex-NPP MP

Headlines Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has called for the revival of Ghana’s original technical education model introduced by the country’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He said the system, which was designed to promote craftsmanship and industrial innovation, has over the years shifted towards theory-based learning, leaving the country dependent on imports for even basic manufacturing needs.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Tuesday, October 14, Dr. Adomako Kissi stressed that the current education system should be realigned to focus more on science, technology, and practical training.

“We need to revisit the KNUST model because, honestly, we have departed from it. If you look at what Nkrumah had in mind, it was about doing serious engineering and craftsmanship, but now we focus too much on humanities,” he said.

He lamented that Ghana continues to import items such as furniture and glass materials, which could be locally produced if technical education were prioritized.

“In fact, when you look at the kind of furniture and designs we import, there’s no reason why we can’t produce the same quality here. We just need to improve our finishing and invest in our technical schools,” he added.

Dr. Adomako Kissi further called for the strengthening of mining and mineral-based schools to create sustainable employment and reduce illegal activities in the sector.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Firefighters battle 11-hour blaze at Yota Energy Company in Shai Hills Firefighters battle 11-hour blaze at Yota Energy Company in Shai Hills

3 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza Over GHS5billionn paid to road contractors after audit validation, millions save...

4 hours ago

President Mahama, President Xi Jinping commit to deepening Ghana-China strategic partnership President Mahama, President Xi Jinping commit to deepening Ghana-China strategic...

4 hours ago

Apostle Philemon Okoh Agyemang, Founder and Leader of the Living Yahweh 7th Day Sabbath Assemblies Nkrumah’s collapsed industries must be part of Mahama's reset agenda to bring th...

4 hours ago

October 14: Cedi appreciates, sells at GHS12.80 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.91 on interbank October 14: Cedi appreciates, sells at GHS12.80 per dollar on forex market, GHS1...

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapongs govt will partner faith-based organizations to create jobs — Kwasi Kwarteng Kennedy Agyapong's gov't will partner faith-based organizations to create jobs —...

4 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali Kete Krachi boat tragedy: GMA to deploy 300 river safety guards to curb boat dis...

4 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change to unveil new political party on Thursday Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change to unveil new political party on Thursday

5 hours ago

You deserted me for another woman – Akosua Serwaa’s 2018 divorce lawsuit against Daddy Lumba resurfaces 'You deserted me for another woman' – Akosua Serwaa’s 2018 divorce lawsuit again...

5 hours ago

No NPP member should defend, justify Gifty Oware’s thievery; its shameful —Afia ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line