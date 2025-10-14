Governments must be intentional about solving salary delays — Dr. Adomako Kissi

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has expressed concern over the recurring issue of unpaid salaries for public sector workers, particularly teachers and nurses.

In recent months, several groups of health workers and teachers have taken to the streets to protest delays in salary payments, some spanning up to ten months.

Dr. Adomako-Kissi said the situation is worrying and called for deliberate national planning to prevent workers from being left without pay for long periods.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Tuesday, October 14, the former lawmaker argued that the current system, where newly employed health workers wait several months before receiving their first salary, is unacceptable and affects morale in the sector.

“I’m deeply troubled by a scheme where you work for ten months before you see your salary. I really think there should be a government that will promise that once you’re employed, you get paid within the first or second month,” he said.

He urged the government to ensure that funds allocated to the health sector are properly used and emphasised the need for Ghana to become self-reliant in managing its workforce financing.

“We need to plan very carefully and ensure that funds meant for health go towards health. Ghana is no longer a non-oil revenue country; we must begin to foot our own bills and not depend on foreign aid,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has revealed that Cabinet has authorised the allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb thousands of unpaid teachers and nurses across the country.

He said the amount will be released by the Ministry of Finance to facilitate the absorption of affected workers and clear outstanding salary arrears.