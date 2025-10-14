ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Governments must be intentional about solving salary delays — Dr. Adomako Kissi

Headlines Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has expressed concern over the recurring issue of unpaid salaries for public sector workers, particularly teachers and nurses.

In recent months, several groups of health workers and teachers have taken to the streets to protest delays in salary payments, some spanning up to ten months.

Dr. Adomako-Kissi said the situation is worrying and called for deliberate national planning to prevent workers from being left without pay for long periods.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Tuesday, October 14, the former lawmaker argued that the current system, where newly employed health workers wait several months before receiving their first salary, is unacceptable and affects morale in the sector.

“I’m deeply troubled by a scheme where you work for ten months before you see your salary. I really think there should be a government that will promise that once you’re employed, you get paid within the first or second month,” he said.

He urged the government to ensure that funds allocated to the health sector are properly used and emphasised the need for Ghana to become self-reliant in managing its workforce financing.

“We need to plan very carefully and ensure that funds meant for health go towards health. Ghana is no longer a non-oil revenue country; we must begin to foot our own bills and not depend on foreign aid,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has revealed that Cabinet has authorised the allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb thousands of unpaid teachers and nurses across the country.

He said the amount will be released by the Ministry of Finance to facilitate the absorption of affected workers and clear outstanding salary arrears.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Firefighters battle 11-hour blaze at Yota Energy Company in Shai Hills Firefighters battle 11-hour blaze at Yota Energy Company in Shai Hills

3 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza Over GHS5billionn paid to road contractors after audit validation, millions save...

4 hours ago

President Mahama, President Xi Jinping commit to deepening Ghana-China strategic partnership President Mahama, President Xi Jinping commit to deepening Ghana-China strategic...

4 hours ago

Apostle Philemon Okoh Agyemang, Founder and Leader of the Living Yahweh 7th Day Sabbath Assemblies Nkrumah’s collapsed industries must be part of Mahama's reset agenda to bring th...

4 hours ago

October 14: Cedi appreciates, sells at GHS12.80 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.91 on interbank October 14: Cedi appreciates, sells at GHS12.80 per dollar on forex market, GHS1...

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapongs govt will partner faith-based organizations to create jobs — Kwasi Kwarteng Kennedy Agyapong's gov't will partner faith-based organizations to create jobs —...

4 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali Kete Krachi boat tragedy: GMA to deploy 300 river safety guards to curb boat dis...

4 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change to unveil new political party on Thursday Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change to unveil new political party on Thursday

5 hours ago

You deserted me for another woman – Akosua Serwaa’s 2018 divorce lawsuit against Daddy Lumba resurfaces 'You deserted me for another woman' – Akosua Serwaa’s 2018 divorce lawsuit again...

5 hours ago

No NPP member should defend, justify Gifty Oware’s thievery; its shameful —Afia ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line