Cabinet authorizes allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb unpaid teachers and nurses

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has revealed that Cabinet has authorised the allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to absorb thousands of unpaid teachers and nurses across the country.

He said the amount will be released by the Ministry of Finance to facilitate the absorption of affected workers and clear outstanding salary arrears.

The decision, he explained, forms part of government’s broader efforts to address labour concerns in the education and health sectors, following weeks of protests by unpaid teachers and nurses.

“Cabinet has authorised the Minister of Finance to make available about GH¢1.1 billion to absorb a category of health workers and teachers,” he said at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, October 14.

This came after the minister announced that Cabinet has approved the absorption of 6,200 teachers who have been working without pay for the past eight months.

“Many teachers have worked for months without pay, and I am happy to announce that Cabinet has given approval for 6,200 of them to be absorbed. The process will begin soon, and they will receive their IDs and back pay,” he said.

The Education Minister, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, assured that his ministry is working with the Ghana Education Service and the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department to ensure prompt payment and prevent similar delays in the future.