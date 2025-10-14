ModernGhana logo
Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders crowned Accra Zone Football champions

TUE, 14 OCT 2025

The 2025 LCB Corporate Games concluded in thrilling fashion, with the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) emerging as Accra Zone Football champions after a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Unique FC of the Regional Maritime University. The final was held at the Nii Adjei Krakue II Sports Complex in Tema New Town.

In the Tema Zone, Ezzylinks Logistics Company clinched the championship after a tense penalty shootout win against Wilmar Africa Ghana Ltd. Korr Bridge secured third place in the Accra Zone, while the Tema Metropolitan Assembly finished third in the Tema Zone.

The champions received GH₵20,000 and a trophy, while the first and second runners-up took home GH₵10,000 and GH₵5,000, respectively. Zonal winners were also presented with trophies, team medals, and cash prizes. Runners-up, top goal scorers, and best goalkeepers were recognised with medals and cash awards.

The 10-week tournament, organised by crisis management and logistics solutions firm LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, has become one of the most anticipated corporate sporting events in the country’s maritime and logistics sector. Sixteen teams competed across two zones, promoting teamwork, fitness, and professional networking within the industry.

Speaking after the games, Felix Segbaya, Operations Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana, expressed satisfaction with the success of the event and the commitment shown by all participating companies.

“We are proud that our goals have been achieved. It’s encouraging to see how the tournament continues to develop talent and strengthen relationships among stakeholders. In the end, we are happy and proud of what we’ve accomplished,” he said.

Representatives of the finalist teams praised LCB Worldwide Ghana for sustaining a tournament that goes beyond competition to foster unity among companies operating within Ghana’s ports, shipping, and logistics sectors.

This year’s edition highlighted the growing camaraderie and corporate excellence shaping Ghana’s maritime community, with many companies using the event to boost brand visibility, promote employee wellness, and demonstrate social engagement.

Aside from football, participants also took part in team-building activities designed to strengthen workplace bonds and collaboration.

LCB Worldwide Ghana Ltd, the event organiser, plays a key role in the nation’s public health and safety operations. Contracted by the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service, the company manages the disinfection of import and export cargo at ports and entry points nationwide.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, LCB led national disinfection efforts across markets, schools, and hospitals. The company continues to support public health initiatives, including free disinfection services in secondary schools to combat bedbug infestations, and has partnered with organisations such as GUTA to sanitise public spaces and prevent disease outbreaks.

