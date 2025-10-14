President Mahama, President Xi Jinping commit to deepening Ghana-China strategic partnership

President John Dramani Mahama and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Ghana and China following high-level bilateral talks held on Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The meeting, which took place during President Mahama’s visit to China for the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women, focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and sustainable development.

President Mahama expressed optimism that his tenure would see an even closer collaboration between the two countries, building on decades of friendship and mutual respect. “Ghana is eager to deepen bilateral and trade relations with China in ways that promote progress, not only for our two nations but for Africa as a whole,” he said.

Reflecting on the historic ties between Ghana and China, President Mahama noted that their relations date back to the era of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and Chinese leaders Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai. He said this long-standing relationship has evolved into a strategic partnership grounded in shared aspirations for development and cooperation.

President Mahama commended President Xi for his leadership in advancing global gender equality, particularly through China’s role in accelerating the implementation of the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

He also voiced concern over the growing trend of unilateralism in global affairs, stressing the need for countries committed to multilateralism to stand together in solidarity. “At a time when global multilateralism is being eroded, it is important that nations that believe in cooperation reaffirm their shared values and unity,” he urged.

President Mahama expressed gratitude to President Xi for the invitation to participate in the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women and for China’s continued support for Ghana’s development initiatives. He also conveyed appreciation for the high-level Chinese delegation that attended his inauguration earlier in the year.

The two leaders pledged to continue working closely to advance shared priorities in trade, infrastructure, and people-centered development, underscoring their commitment to a partnership rooted in mutual benefit and respect.