Firefighters battle 11-hour blaze at Yota Energy Company in Shai Hills

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) spent nearly 11 hours battling a devastating blaze that tore through Yota Energy Company Limited in Shai Hills on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The fire, which began at approximately 11:04 a.m., was finally brought under control at 10:39 p.m. after an intense and coordinated firefighting operation.

According to Divisional Officer Grade II Ebenezer Yenzu, Public Affairs Officer for the GNFS Tema Region, four firefighting units were dispatched to the scene. The deployment included teams from Gbetsile, Devtraco, Motorway, and Tema Metro stations, supported by an excavator to help contain the flames and prevent further spread.

Despite the ferocity of the fire, firefighters managed to save about 95 percent of used tyres stored at the facility as well as a nearby warehouse. However, significant damage was reported to industrial ovens, control boards, cutting and binding machines, and other factory equipment.

Two men, aged 27 and 25, sustained varying degrees of burns before the arrival of the GNFS crew and were rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.

Mr. Yenzu, who also serves as the Tema Metro Fire Commander, said the cause of the fire is under active investigation. A team of senior officers, led by ACFO II Patrick N. Sallah, the Tema Regional Fire Commander, supervised the response efforts at the site.

He added that the Afienya District Police Commander was also present to ensure public safety and support coordination during the emergency operation.

The GNFS commended the swift response of its officers and partner agencies, stressing that ongoing investigations will determine the exact cause of the incident and recommend preventive measures to avert future occurrences.