Morocco Gen Z protesters call for 'peaceful sit-ins'

By RFI
Morocco
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
© Mosa'ab Elshamy / AP

The movement behind nationwide protests sweeping Morocco, the GenZ 212 youth collective, has called for "peaceful sit-ins" to push its demands for reforms on education, health care and to tackle corruption and a cost of living crisis.

The online movement, a driving force behind more than two weeks of near-nightly protests in the kingdom, called for demonstrators to take part in sit-ins Saturday in cities across the country.

"We call on young people in Morocco and all citizens to massively mobilise to support this movement until our demands are met," the group, whose founders remain unknown, said in a statement.

The protests erupted in late September, after the deaths of eight pregnant women during Caesarean sections at a hospital in Agadir, in southern Morocco, sparked anger over conditions at public health facilities. 

Protesters are also outraged over the state of the education system, alleged corruption and other issues.

The movement announced a pause in the protests ahead of King Mohammed VI's annual address to parliament Friday.

In the closely watched speech, the monarch said creating jobs for young people and improving the health and education systems were "priorities" – but made no reference to the protest movement.

How football mega tournaments became a lightning rod for Morocco protesters

€40 for a medical consultation

Nearly 36 percent of 15–24-year-olds are unemployed in Morocco. Those lucky enough to have work must contend with a high cost of living, particularly when it comes to healthcare.

“If I want treatment in a public hospital, there's nothing available,” says Fadil. “If I go to a private clinic, they'll charge me €40 just for a consultation – that's 10 percent of my salary," he told RFI.

The kingdom projects the image of an emerging nation with strong growth and widespread construction.

But economist Najib Akesbi says there is a fundamental problem in how resources are allocated. “The needs of the majority of the population are clearly not being prioritised," he told RFI. "Instead, ostentatious, prestige-driven spending is favoured. That's the great imbalance."

CAF 'absolutely confident' AFCON will go ahead in protest-hit Morocco

Investments often 'not profitable'

The country's large-scale sports infrastructure – the stadiums built or renovated for the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup, with a combined budget of nearly €2 billion – are the most striking example, Akesbi argues.

“The big problem in Morocco is that we invest massively, but often in projects that are not profitable, that generate neither sufficient growth nor enough jobs,” he says.

While the Ministry of Health's budget increased by more than 30 percent between 2022 and 2024, basic needs are unmet.

“People still lack material resources, medicines are missing from hospitals, and essential tools and equipment are in short supply. No serious or credible reform has been implemented,” notes the economist.

How Gen Z is taking the fight for their rights from TikTok to the streets

Dozens of arrests

The recent rallies, that have drawn crowds ranging from dozens to several hundred people, have been largely peaceful, though some nights have seen spates of violence and vandalism.

Three people were killed in clashes with security forces earlier this month, while police have made dozens of arrests.

GenZ 212 also called Monday for a boycott campaign, without specifying the targets.

At protests in Casablanca, reporters with AFP news agency have seen demonstrators brandishing placards against Afriquia, a fuel-distribution company that is a subsidiary of the Akwa group, co-owned by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch's family.

Akhannouch is Morocco's third-richest person, with a fortune estimated at $1.5 billion, according to Forbes.

(with newswires)

