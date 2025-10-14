We owe road contractors GHS40billion — Governs Agbodza

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has revealed that Ghana’s total debt to road contractors has reached an estimated GHS 40 billion.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, October 14, Mr. Agbodza said the huge arrears were inherited from the previous Akufo-Addo administration and continue to place a heavy financial burden on the state.

He commended President John Dramani Mahama and Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for taking decisive steps to reduce the debt, noting that GHS 5 billion has already been paid within just a few months of the new administration taking office.

“Without a doubt, we’re close to about GHS 40 billion in unpaid work across the road sector. The GHS 5 billion payment is the largest single settlement made to contractors at any point in recent history,” Mr. Agbodza stated.

He stressed that the payment was made without borrowing from international lenders, describing it as clear evidence of sound fiscal management and responsible leadership.

“It’s only through prudence and effective leadership that we have been able to do this. We owe a lot, but we’ll continue to pay as much as government revenue allows,” he assured.

Mr. Agbodza reaffirmed the government’s commitment to gradually clearing the outstanding arrears and restoring confidence in the construction sector.

His remarks followed growing concerns from the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) over the government’s delay in releasing funds for the payment of outstanding Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs).

In a letter dated September 29, 2025, addressed to the Roads Minister, the Chamber warned that the prolonged delay in payments was crippling construction firms, threatening thousands of jobs, and stalling major infrastructure projects nationwide.

The group also expressed disappointment that the government had yet to fulfil President Mahama’s earlier assurance that all outstanding arrears would be cleared by the end of July 2025.

Mr. Agbodza, however, reaffirmed that despite the huge inherited debt, the government remained resolute in its commitment to honour its obligations and restore sustainability to the roads and highways sector.