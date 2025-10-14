GNAT Regional Chairman Calls for urgent implementation of 20% allowance to motivate teachers in deprived areas

The Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Shaibu Naporo Ussif, has renewed calls on the government to urgently implement the long-awaited 20% deprived area allowance, describing it as a crucial step toward motivating teachers who endure difficult conditions to educate children in remote parts of the country.

Speaking at this year’s World Teachers’ Day celebration in the Saboba District, Mr. Ussif expressed frustration that the policy document for the allowance has been on government shelves for years without implementation. He noted that while no monetary reward can fully compensate teachers for their sacrifices, such an incentive would significantly boost morale and commitment among teachers in rural areas.

He further bemoaned the daily challenges confronting teachers in deprived communities, including the lack of life jackets for those who cross rivers to reach their schools, inadequate classroom structures, and delayed promotions. “A teacher who is satisfied and well-motivated will have the peace of mind to deliver effectively in the classroom,” he stressed.

The Saboba District Director of Education, Awuah Hayford, also emphasized the critical role of teachers in national development. He urged authorities to ensure the provision of adequate teaching materials and conducive classrooms to end the practice of teaching under trees. “A teacher who struggles cannot inspire children to flourish,” he stated.

The Chief of Saboba, Uchaborbor Bomuan John, commended teachers for their dedication, acknowledging that “the success of every individual can be traced to the effort of a teacher.” He, however, echoed the call for improved support to address the challenges faced by teachers, especially those in rural communities.

This year’s celebration was held under the theme: “Elevating the Status of Teachers for Quality Education.”