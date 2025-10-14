Kete Krachi boat tragedy: GMA to deploy 300 river safety guards to curb boat disasters

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has announced plans to deploy between 250 and 300 trained safety guards across inland water communities by the end of the year in a bold move to strengthen safety and reduce boat-related disasters on Ghana’s waterways.

The Director-General of the Authority, Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali, made the announcement following the recent tragic canoe accident at Kete Krachi, which claimed 15 lives. He said the measure forms part of a broader reform to enhance surveillance, regulation, and community engagement in inland water transport.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Dr. Ali extended condolences to the bereaved families, adding that Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe had visited the affected community to express the government’s sympathy.

He explained that the Authority had intensified its safety campaigns on the Volta Lake and other inland waterways, working closely with the Navy to enforce regulations and raise awareness among local communities.

“We continue to educate communities on the importance of wearing life jackets and avoiding overloading. These simple measures can prevent many tragedies,” Dr. Ali said.

He disclosed that the Authority had identified several high-risk zones and established new detachments in areas such as Dambai and Kete Krachi to respond swiftly to emergencies. Mapping exercises are also underway on the Volta and Black Volta rivers to strengthen monitoring and safety oversight.

According to Dr. Ali, most accidents on Ghana’s waterways stem from human error and disregard for safety rules. “Just as we see on our roads with overloaded vehicles, some boat operators ignore safety markings and exceed load limits. On water, the consequences are often deadly,” he noted.

He said the recruitment and deployment of the safety guards had been approved to enforce compliance and promote public education. “By the end of the year, we will have between 250 and 300 safety guards in place to enhance safety in all inland water communities,” he assured.

Dr. Ali also revealed that the Authority plans to relocate its inland water operations headquarters from Accra to Akosombo to improve coordination and operational efficiency.

He emphasised that ensuring safety on Ghana’s waterways requires collaboration among government agencies, local authorities, boat operators, and community members.

“Safety on our waters is a shared responsibility. We must all play our part to protect lives and prevent avoidable tragedies,” Dr. Ali said.