CediRates Spotlight October 14: Cedi appreciates, sells at GHS12.80 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.91 on interbank
TUE, 14 OCT 2025

The Ghanaian Cedi has appreciated in value against the US dollar on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS11.78 and a selling rate of GHS12.46.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS12.20 for dollar purchases and GHS12.80 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS11.89 for buying and GHS11.91 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS15.58 for buying and GHS16.57 for selling. The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS15.88.

The euro is also trading at GHS13.57 for buying and GHS14.44 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS13.78.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS11.95 and GHS12.10 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS15.83 and GHS16.00 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

Taptap Send and Lemfi have quoted GHS14.00 and GHS13.76 respectively for the euro for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS12.95 and GHS12.68 respectively.

