Private sector must be empowered to absorb Ghana’s unemployed nurses — Larry Dogbey

The Managing News Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbey, has called on government to empower the private health sector to help absorb the growing number of unemployed nurses in the country.

His comment follows a revelation by Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, that government will not be able to employ all 74,000 health workers by 2026 due to limited financial capacity.

Over the years, several trained nurses and midwives have taken to the streets to demand postings from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service, a situation that continues to stir public concern.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Tuesday, October 14, Mr Dogbey said the country cannot continue to depend solely on government to provide employment for nurses while the private sector remains underutilised.

“We can’t continue to be training huge numbers of nurses every year and expect the state to employ all of them. Every community wants a nursing school, and it’s becoming a burden on the government,” he said.

He urged government to work with regulatory bodies like the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) to strengthen private health institutions to create jobs within the sector.

“We must empower the private sector so they can absorb some of these nurses. When that happens, it will free the pressure on government and reduce the unemployment burden in the health sector,” he said.

The journalist further encouraged newly trained nurses to be open to opportunities in the private sector, stressing that “government cannot employ everyone.”