'You deserted me for another woman' – Akosua Serwaa’s 2018 divorce lawsuit against Daddy Lumba resurfaces

A divorce notice from Akosua Serwaa, the estranged wife of legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba, has resurfaced, reigniting old wounds and sparking renewed conversation around the singer’s private life.

The lawsuit, first filed in 2018 through Mercer & Company, paints a picture of deep emotional pain, betrayal, and alleged abuse spanning decades.

The notice, addressed to Mr. Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, accused the highlife icon of deserting his legally wedded wife for another woman despite their 34-year marriage and three children together.

The legal letter, dated February 4, 2018, reads in part:

“Our instructions are that for thirty-four (34) years, you have known our client as your wife with whom you have three (3) children but without any reasonable cause, you have deserted the matrimonial home for the past five (5) years and have gone to marry another woman with whom you now stay and have many children.”

According to the letter, Akosua Serwaa, also known as Mrs. Akosua Fosuh, was represented by Mercer & Company in Ghana and co-counsel in Germany, where the couple had initially lived as husband and wife.

The letter continued with strong allegations against the singer, accusing him of public bigamy and multiple infidelities.

“Even though you know that bigamy is a criminal act, you boldly refer to your mistress and hold her out in public, on social and other media platforms as your wife, regardless of the penal consequences,” the notice stated.

But the revelations did not end there. In what appeared to be a painful outpouring of years of endurance, Serwaa claimed she had recently discovered that Lumba fathered over seventeen (17) children outside their marriage.

“Our Client says she has now discovered to her chagrin that in addition to the three (3) children you have with her, you also have over seventeen (17) more children born out of wedlock through your numerous mistresses and concubines, some of whom were her close associates.”

Beyond infidelity, Serwaa also accused Lumba of domestic violence and emotional abuse.

“She opines that contrary to your cool public image, you have countlessly violently abused her physically and psychologically that she has many marks on her body and an almost deformed lip to confirm your violent and abusive nature.”

Despite the pain, Serwaa said she had endured it all “in the name of love and for the sake of her children,” but could no longer continue in silence.

“She says she had borne all these inhuman treatment and simmered her painful sentiments underneath her in the name of love and for the sake of her children but you have interpreted it as her weakness.”

The 2018 divorce notice came at a time when rumors were rife about Daddy Lumba’s alleged romantic affairs.

But what seems to have reignited public interest now is not just the lawsuit, it’s also Akosua’s claim that the singer disrespected her late mother.

Reports suggest Lumba left immediately after the funeral, an act that reportedly angered Akosua, especially after she found out about his ongoing affair with another woman.

-mynewsgh