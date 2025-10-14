No NPP member should defend, justify Gifty Oware’s thievery; its shameful —Afia Pokuaa

Renowned broadcast journalist Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to refrain from defending former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Gifty Oware-Mensah, who is facing multiple criminal charges.

Speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM, Vim Lady said the embattled former official must be allowed to face the legal process without political interference. She urged the NPP and the public to respect the rule of law and allow the court to determine her guilt or innocence.

“She has been charged with stealing, and with the modus operandi she used, not even members of the NPP should defend her,” she said. “Even though she is innocent until proven guilty, this situation is shameful. Nobody should be justifying this.”

Afia Pokuaa further criticised the NPP for what she described as poor vetting of individuals appointed to public office. She said it was disheartening that certain appointees allegedly took advantage of their positions to access opportunities meant for the underprivileged.

“The NPP must question some of the people they appointed. These were individuals who could afford to pay their own fees but still took scholarships, while children of poor people had to go through humiliation and hardship to get similar opportunities. It is a shame that people in government did this to the state,” she added.

Meanwhile, court documents reveal that Gifty Oware-Mensah has been charged with multiple counts of financial crimes, including stealing, willfully causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit, and money laundering.

Prosecutors allege that between February 2022 and March 2024, Oware-Mensah orchestrated a scheme that caused the state a financial loss of approximately GH₵38.4 million through a hire-purchase platform operated under the NSA’s “marketplace” initiative.

The prosecution claims she dishonestly diverted GH₵31.5 million from the NSA’s accounts to a private company, Blocks of Life Consult (BLC), under the guise of providing goods to national service personnel on credit. Investigators allege the funds were instead misappropriated for her personal use.

The alleged scheme involved the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), which was engaged to provide loans through an escrow arrangement. However, prosecutors maintain that BLC was used as a conduit to siphon public funds.

The case, currently before the High Court in Accra, has attracted widespread public interest as it highlights growing concerns over financial accountability and integrity within public institutions.