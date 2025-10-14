Parliament champions digital reforms to curb illicit financial flows in Africa

Ghana’s Parliament has reaffirmed its determination to combat illicit financial flows across Africa, citing major strides in the use of digital tools to enhance transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline.

Speaking at the 2025 African Parliamentary Network on Illicit Financial Flows and Taxation (APNIFFT) Continental Conference in Johannesburg, the Clerk to Parliament, Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, showcased Ghana’s success in deploying digital systems to improve public financial management.

He highlighted the Ghana Electronic Procurement System (GHANEPS), launched in 2019, as a game-changer in eliminating human discretion in public contracting.

The system, he explained, has created a transparent audit trail that enables oversight bodies such as the Auditor-General, Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, and civil society groups to easily track and verify transactions.

“The data generated by GHANEPS provides real-time information that empowers parliamentary committees to conduct effective oversight and demand accountability on procurement-related issues,” Mr. Djietror stated.

He noted that these reforms align with Ghana’s Open Government Partnership (OGP) agenda, which prioritises transparency in public spending and responsible governance. He also cited key legal frameworks — including the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) — as instrumental in promoting corporate transparency and advancing digital governance.

Dr. Khanyisile Tshabalala, Chairperson of the APNIFFT Steering Council, commended Ghana’s leadership but cautioned that illicit financial flows remain a grave threat to Africa’s economic stability. She urged lawmakers across the continent to work collaboratively to seal loopholes that enable capital flight, emphasising that “ending financial leakages is a legacy worth building for Africa’s future generations.”

Ghana’s delegation to the conference included Hon. Kwame Gakpey (MP for Keta), Hon. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP for La Dade Kotopon and Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs), Hon. Abdul-Salam Adams (MP for New Edubiase), Dr. Isaac Opoku (MP for Offinso South), and the caucus clerk, Mrs. Gifty Jiagge-Gobah.

Organised by the Tax Justice Network Africa, the conference brought together parliamentarians, civil society organisations, and development partners to review a decade of progress in combating illicit financial flows and to chart a unified path toward the forthcoming UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation.