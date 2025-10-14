Kennedy Agyapong's gov't will partner faith-based organizations to create jobs — Kwasi Kwarteng

Spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign, Kwasi Kwarteng, has disclosed plans by his candidate to collaborate with faith-based organizations to create jobs and provide skills training for Ghanaians.

According to him, the politician and businessman intends to introduce a Faith-Based Enterprise Partnership Programme if elected President of the Republic.

In a social media post on Tuesday, October 14, Mr. Kwarteng explained that the initiative will serve as a platform for training, entrepreneurship support, and job creation for the youth.

“Under the Faith-Based Enterprise Partnership Programme, Ken Ohene Agyapong’s government will partner with faith-based organisations including churches, mosques, and religious associations as local hubs for skills training, entrepreneurship support, and job creation,” he stated.

Mr. Agyapong, a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has often highlighted his track record in job creation, claiming to have used his own resources to employ thousands of Ghanaians.

In an earlier post on Monday, October 13, he pledged to create even more employment opportunities if elected President.

“I’ve created thousands of jobs through my own hard work and resources. With your support, I’ll create even more job opportunities for both certificate and non-certificate holders. I’ve done it before, and I’ll do it bigger for Ghana,” he wrote on X.