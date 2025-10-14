PRINPAG congratulates Black Stars on 2026 World Cup Qualification, urges national support

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has congratulated the Black Stars on their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the feat as a defining moment of national pride and unity.

In a statement issued on October 13, 2025, PRINPAG commended the senior national football team for reaffirming Ghana’s standing as one of Africa’s football powerhouses. The Association said the qualification serves as a testament to the country’s enduring talent, determination, and resilience in global sports.

“The Black Stars’ qualification reaffirms Ghana’s esteemed place in global football and presents yet another opportunity to showcase the nation’s talent, resilience, and unity on the world stage,” the statement read. “It is a moment that transcends sport — one that ignites national pride and inspires the next generation of athletes.”

PRINPAG called on Ghanaians from all walks of life to rally behind the team as it prepares for the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026. The Association emphasised that the team’s success depends on collective national belief and encouragement.

“As an Association, PRINPAG remains committed to using its platforms to promote and develop local sports journalism,” said the statement signed by Emmanuel Opare Djan, the Association’s Public Affairs and External Relations Officer. “We recognise sports as a vital avenue for nurturing emerging talent and contributing to national development.”

PRINPAG reaffirmed its dedication to ethical and professional journalism, pledging continued support for media practitioners covering sports and other national interests.

“We will continue to protect the interests of our members while amplifying stories that unite, inspire, and uplift the Ghanaian spirit,” the statement added.

The Association ended its message with a patriotic call: “Long live the Black Stars. Long live PRINPAG. Long live Ghana.”