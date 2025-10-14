Emergency at Hospitals, Preferential Attention to Motorists: Police Reports Costing Lives Daily

At Manhyia District Hospital and many others across the region, a quiet but deadly crisis is unfolding. Patients in critical condition are arriving too late, not because of a lack of medical staff or equipment, but because emergency care is being delayed by a system that prioritizes paperwork and motor traffic over human life.

Every day, a victim of road accidents, assaults, and sudden illnesses are brought to hospitals but before treatment begins, their cases are often referred to the police for reports, especially when a motor vehicle is involved. The result? Precious minutes are lost while hospitals wait for police authorization or documentation, leading to preventable deaths.

A System That Favors Motorists Over the Dying

At the heart of the issue is a dangerous policy or rather, its enforcement. Victims of car accidents or hit-and-runs are often denied immediate emergency treatment unless a police report is presented. In some cases, hospital administrators fear legal repercussions for treating such victims without “clearance.” Meanwhile, motorists involved in these cases often receive faster attention from authorities than the bleeding or unconscious victims themselves.

At Manhyia District Hospital, nurses and doctors have grown increasingly frustrated.

“We’ve seen cases where the police are more interested in questioning how the accident happened than in rushing the victim to surgery,” said a senior nurse who asked to remain anonymous. “Sometimes the victim is left waiting in an ambulance or at the reception while the driver is being interviewed.”

Police Reports Over Patients

The insistence on police reports before medical care especially for accident-related injuries has turned into a silent killer. Health professionals argue that the police should come after the patient is stabilized, not before.

“In trauma care, every second counts,” says Dr. Kwabena Owusu, an emergency physician. “But when police demand reports before treatment or delay ambulances for questioning, they are literally deciding who lives and who dies.”

A recent case at Manhyia Hospital involved a young man knocked down by a speeding vehicle. Upon arrival, hospital staff requested immediate medical attention, but the process was stalled because the accompanying relatives hadn’t secured a police report. By the time clearance came, the victim was dead.

It’s not an isolated incident. Similar stories have been reported at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Tafo Government Hospital, and other regional facilities.

The Human Cost

Families are devastated by the needless loss of loved ones. Many have come forward to share how bureaucracy and a rigid, outdated system robbed them of fathers, mothers, children, and friends.

“I held my brother in my arms as he bled,” says Salihu Alhassan, whose brother died last month after a car accident. “They told me to go to the police station. By the time I came back, he had stopped breathing.”

What Needs to Change?

Medical experts, human rights groups, and even some members of the police service agree that the current protocol needs urgent reform. The priority in any emergency must be saving lives, not following a chain of formalities.

Some proposed changes include:



Immediate treatment of all emergency cases without requiring police reports.

Post-treatment investigation protocols for police.

Public awareness campaigns on emergency response ethics.

Legal protections for hospitals and staff who treat victims without prior police involvement.

Conclusion

At hospitals like Manhyia District and beyond, this pattern continues daily victims are made to wait, paperwork is prioritized, and lives are lost. Until systemic changes are made, Ghanaians will continue to watch their loved ones die in emergency rooms not for lack of medical care, but because of the red tape that surrounds it.

In the battle between protocol and humanity, it’s time we choose the latter.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / science communicator

International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880