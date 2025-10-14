NPP flagbearer race: ‘Engage in issue-based campaign devoid of insults’ — Bawumia to supporters

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged his supporters to engage in an issue-based campaign devoid of insults and personal attacks in the lead-up to the upcoming presidential primaries.

According to him, the focus must remain on promoting his vision, proven track record, and policy propositions rather than resorting to unsubstantiated attacks or denigration of others.

This directive was communicated in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 14 and signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign.

“We must immediately cease and desist from any form of direct or indirect insults, derogatory remarks, and personal attacks against any other aspirant, their families, or their supporters,” the statement read in part.

“Communications that sow division and create lasting animosity only serve to weaken our collective front. Let us be remembered for raising the standard of political discourse, not for lowering it,” it added.

This call comes ahead of his nationwide campaign, which is set to begin on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and will see him tour all 276 constituencies across the country to engage directly with party members and executives.

The team said Dr. Bawumia’s campaign will focus on listening to the grassroots, building consensus, and promoting unity within the party to secure victory in the 2028 general elections.