NPP flagbearer race: Dr. Bawumia begins nationwide campaign on October 15

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will commence his nationwide campaign on Wednesday, October 15, as part of efforts to win the party’s presidential primaries ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The 2024 NPP flagbearer, who seeks to lead the party into another electoral contest, is expected to tour all 276 constituencies across the country.

His campaign will focus on engaging party executives, polling station officers, and grassroots members on his vision to reorganise and strengthen the NPP for a comeback in 2028.

A statement issued on Tuesday, October 14, and signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign, described the upcoming tour as part of Dr. Bawumia’s “commitment to listening, building consensus, and strengthening the Party’s foundation from the ground up.”

The campaign team emphasised that Dr. Bawumia is determined to share his renewed vision for the party and the country while promoting an issues-based campaign devoid of insults and personal attacks.

“We must immediately cease and desist from any form of direct or indirect insults, derogatory remarks, and personal attacks against any other aspirant, their families, or their supporters,” the statement cautioned.

“Our focus must remain on promoting Dr. Bawumia’s vision, proven track record, and policy propositions.”

Miracles Aboagye further urged all supporters to ground their communications in facts and focus on the issues that matter most to party delegates and Ghanaians at large.