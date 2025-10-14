ModernGhana logo
Tue, 14 Oct 2025 Feature Article

Is It The Human Race That's Threatened By Climate Change - Not The Planet Earth Going Through A Phase In Geological Time?

Dear critical reader, the question we ought to ponder over is: perchance is it the case that it's the human race that's threatened by climate change - not the planet Earth, clearly going through a transformative phase in geological time? In that light, it's amazing that so many of the world's populist political elite still don't grasp that it's not the existence of the Earth that is imperilled by environmental degradation and species loss. What's at stake is our very existence: if we render the biosphere we share with other lifeforms uninhabitable, we shall end up becoming extinct.

The planet Earth, on the other hand, will meanwhile eventually recover from the damage wrought by humans and thrive again, in a few million years - barring being smashed to smithereens by an object from outer space. That's the crux of the difference - and we ought to understand that lucidly. Harnessing innovation becomes imperative then to bolster our resilience and enable adaptation to life on a planet clearly navigating a phase in geological time that palpably impacts humans, flora and fauna alike. Consider the stark realities unfolding globally: melting glaciers, intensifying storms, dwindling biodiversity - harbingers of a future demanding urgent collective action.

Accordingly, bridging understanding and action emerges as humanity's pressing covenant. We must synchronise awareness with pragmatic strides towards sustainability globally - for it is our shared fate hanging in the balance. Innovating greener pathways, embracing circular economies, championing conservation - these constitute vital vectors steering us towards securing habitability for generations hence. That's our common reality globally. Full stop.

#EnvironmentalAwareness #ClimateAction #BiosphereBalance #SustainabilityGH #InnovationForPlanet #GeologicalTime #ConservationMatters #HumanImpact #ResilienceThroughAdaptation #EcoStewardship #GhanaGoGreen #ClimateLeadership #ActOnClimate

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Kofi Thompson

