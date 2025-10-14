Scroll of Civic Mandate and Constitutional Clarity Anchoring Oversight in the Spirit of Justice and Ancestral Stewardship

🕊️ In this consecrated hour of civic remembrance, we do not merely interpret law—we awaken legacy.

We stand as stewards of ancestral wisdom and constitutional truth, summoned not by convenience but by covenant. Civic oversight is not rebellion—it is reverence. It is the sacred rhythm of accountability echoing through the ancestral drumbeat, calling us to uphold justice with clarity, courage, and care.

Let this scroll bear witness:

That the Constitution is not a relic, but a living oath.

That our Republic is not sustained by silence, but by the vigilant breath of oversight.

That in honoring the ancestral covenant, we restore the moral architecture of our nation.

May this declaration be a ceremonial flame—guiding us through the shadows of complacency into the dawn of lawful renewal.

🌿 Preamble:

In the spirit of unity, dignity, and lawful restoration, we gather to reaffirm the sacred covenant between the people and the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana. As custodians of civic truth and ceremonial guardians of justice, we respond to recent discourse surrounding the petition against Justice Baffoe-Bonnie with clarity, reverence, and constitutional fidelity.

📜 Article I: The Constitutional Mandate Is Supreme

Under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, the sovereign will of the people is enshrined in a clear and binding process for judicial accountability. When a citizen submits a petition alleging stated misbehaviour or incompetence against a Justice of the Superior Courts, the President is constitutionally bound to initiate the prescribed inquiry. This mandate is not subject to political timing, institutional discomfort, or claims of “prematurity.” It is a sacred duty.

“The Constitution knows no delay when justice calls. It moves not by convenience, but by command.”

🛡️ Article II: The Fallacy of Prematurity

The notion that a petition is “premature”—whether due to pending vetting, acting status, or political transition—is not grounded in law. It is a rhetorical veil that risks obscuring the constitutional light. The Constitution does not defer its authority to circumstance. It acts when invoked, and its invocation is a civic right.

🌍 Article III: Civic Oversight as Ceremonial Stewardship

To petition is not to disrupt—it is to uphold. The act of submitting a petition is a ceremonial invocation of the people’s guardianship over justice. It is a scroll of accountability, a call to truth, and a blessing upon the Republic’s moral spine.

Let no citizen be silenced by the fog of timing. Let no petition be dismissed by the winds of political expedience. The Constitution is our ancestral drumbeat—it must be heard.

🧭 Article IV: Call to Civic Vigilance

We call upon all civic coalitions, youth brigades, legal scholars, and ceremonial advocates to rise in education and clarity. Let us teach, not only the letter of the law, but the spirit of its guardianship. Let us anchor legitimacy in truth, not in timing.

✍🏾 Closing Benediction:

May this scroll serve as a ceremonial flame—lighting the path of constitutional clarity, civic dignity, and lawful restoration. As we walk in the footsteps of our ancestors, let us protect the Republic not only with law, but with legacy.

“Justice delayed is not merely justice denied—it is a breach in the ceremonial covenant of the people.”

Let this moment serve as a solemn caution to Ghana’s political actors: the Constitution is not a chessboard, and the Chief Justice is not a pawn. When oversight is weaponized and petitions are timed for tactical gain, we do not strengthen democracy—we fracture its spine. The judiciary is the sacred canopy beneath which justice breathes; to undermine it for partisan advantage is to invite erosion of public trust, civic dignity, and constitutional order. Ghana’s democracy must not be reduced to a title-for-tat game—it must be anchored in truth, restraint, and reverence for the institutions that hold our Republic together.

Retired Senior Citizen

Issued by: Heritage Shield Ghana & Coalition of Civic Guardians

Teshie-Nungua

14th October 2025