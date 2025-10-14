Jomoro chief apologies, backs NAIMOS over anti-galamsey operation

Nana Kwame Nkansah II

The Divisional Chief of Jomoro in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region, Nana Kwame Nkansah II, has retracted and apologised for earlier comments he made criticising the operations of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force.

His apology follows a recent anti-illegal mining raid carried out by the NAIMOS Task Force on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve, which led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals and the seizure of a Land Cruiser V8 vehicle.

In a press release from his office, Nana Nkansah admitted that his initial statement questioning the credibility and actions of the task force was made in error and based on incomplete information.

“After consulting with my elders and opinion leaders, I concluded that the operation carried out by the NAIMOS Task Force was legitimate and necessary. I therefore retract my earlier comments and apologise to all stakeholders who may have been offended,” he said.

The chief clarified that subsequent briefings confirmed the task force acted within its mandate to protect forest reserves and riverbanks from illegal mining activities.

“The raid was legitimate because it supported government’s operational policy of combating illegal mining near riverbanks and forest reserve areas,” Nana Nkansah stated.

He also commended the NAIMOS Task Force for its “dedication and patriotism” in fighting unlawful mining activities that continue to endanger Ghana’s natural environment and water bodies.

“I am committed to lawful mining, environmental conservation, and youth empowerment, and I will not support any activity that harms our natural resources,” he reaffirmed.

The chief called on traditional leaders, local authorities, and community members to support national efforts aimed at safeguarding the environment and ensuring responsible mining practices.