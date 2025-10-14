Ghana has trained over 11,000 lawyers since 1877 – Dr. Kwaku Boadu

Ghana has produced a total of 11,400 lawyers since the country’s first legal practitioners were called to the Bar in 1877, according to lawyer, engineer, and lecturer Dr. Kwaku Boadu.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View on Monday, October 13, Dr. Boadu revealed that of the total number trained, approximately 8,600 lawyers are currently active in the legal profession. He noted that this figure does not include the 824 newly qualified lawyers who were called to the Bar over the weekend.

“In the case of lawyers, we have fairly accurate data. I will say that since 1877 to date, Ghana has trained 11,400 lawyers, and currently, we have about 8,600 lawyers active. This is not adding the 824 that were called to the bar over the weekend,” he explained.

Dr. Boadu credited the availability of reliable data to the meticulous record-keeping practices within the legal fraternity.

“Our data is accurate because we have taken the trouble to capture all the data from 1877 to date,” he said, emphasizing that such consistency in documentation has helped preserve the integrity of Ghana’s legal history.

He further suggested that the legal profession’s structured system of registration and regulation should serve as a model for other professional bodies seeking to improve data accuracy and accountability.

-citinewsroom