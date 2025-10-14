Fisherman remanded for stealing GHC50,800, two mobile phones  

The Dansoman Circuit Court has remanded into police custody a fisherman for allegedly stealing GHC 50,800 and two mobile phones from a businessman’s vehicle in Accra Central.

Michael Dodoo is alleged to have carried out the crime on September 20, 2025, with three others whose names were given as Prince, Amuguaye, and Sadiku, currently at large.

Dodoo, 21, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, and stealing.

He is expected to reappear on October 20 before the court, presided over by Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Bassit.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, said the complainant, Seidu Mohammed, was a businessman and a resident of Koforidua.

Chief Inspector Wonder said the accused persons, Dodoo, Prince, Amuquaye and Sadiku resided at James Town in Accra.

On September 20, 2025, at about 0400 hours, the complainant parked his Opel vehicle in front of UBA Bank, Accra Central Branch, and without locking the doors, crossed the road to buy tea from a tea seller.

Prosecution said the complainant left his bag containing two Tecno mobile phones, valued at GHC 3,500, and cash amount of GHS 50,800 in the vehicle.

The four accused persons, who were also at the scene, hatched a plan to open the said vehicle and steal anything of value.

They entered the car by opening the front door and stole the phones and money, the prosecution said.

It said the police received information regarding the activities of the accused persons at the said location and based on intelligence, they arrested Dodoo.

He was alleged to be one of the suspects engaged in breaking into vehicles of innocent owners who parked at the said location.

A search conducted on him revealed two Tecno mobile phones, which the complainant identified as those stolen from his car.

During investigation, Dodoo informed the police that after stealing the phones and cash, and in their bid to share the booty, a fight ensued between the group.

Dodoo further stated that Amuquaye took custody of the money to be shared amongst them later.

Efforts were being made to arrest Prince, Amuguaye and Sadiku whilst investigations were underway, prosecution said.

GNA